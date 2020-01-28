I’ll bet you a buck to a dime that rarely a day goes by I don’t get a phone call from somebody either living here or visiting the area asking about the availability of a truly public pistol range.
I had three phone calls just a couple Sundays ago.
Fact is, there has never been such a thing in our area — I can’t tell you why.
But I can tell you this: there are a lot of folks in the area with handguns and .22 rifles who have no place to safely or legally practice shooting.
Unless you want to belong to a local “members only” facility, you are pretty much out of luck.
So what do you do?
A lot of people who want to shoot but a few times a year drive out to the local farm fields, a road cut or a grain elevator somewhere and find a place to pull over. They then run out, set up some sort of make-shift target, and proceed to bang away.
They sometimes thoughtlessly bring along a box of bottles or cans to shoot at, then leave the broken mess there to remind the land owner and passers-by just how much they dislike slob shooters.
We’ve all seen what I’m talking about.
Fortunately, Walla Walla Gun Club has been trying for years to build a real, honest-to-goodness, public shooting range.
I believe that 2020 just may be the year that this project gets done.
Everybody wants to know what kind of range the gun club will build.
Since the existing WWGC shotgun range is on the local airport, the gun club has been told that an outdoor pistol range there is out of the question.
That leaves an indoor range as the only option.
Thus, planners have settled on using indoor container or connex box ranges that come complete with steel shields, bullet traps, air filtration and HVAC. While these container ranges are expensive ($125,000-$300,000 each), they are now a lot cheaper than building a “stick built” range from the ground up.
To build a four-lane handgun range with a suitable retail space will be a $500,000 project.
Where’s the money coming from?
Walla Walla Gun Club has already applied for, and received, a 50-50 State of Washington range grant for $300,000, which means the club is on the hook for half that figure on its own.
They also have grants from other agencies, pending which could be available as early as this spring.
Nevertheless, the gun club is initiating a $100,000 fundraising campaign to help fill in the gaps and shortfalls that are sure to arise as building progresses.
Volunteers will soon be canvassing local stores and other businesses with information posters for window or wall. These guys and gals will be placing posters so that everyone will know that now is the time to step up and help bring this much-needed facility to Walla Walla.
Why?
Because shooters are independent sorts who help themselves out whenever possible.
While they aren’t above taking a helping hand when it’s offered, they also understand that the leg-work and hard duty is for them to do.
Walla Walla Gun Club has set up a GOFUNDME page (search “Walla Walla Gun Club” and “Indoor Pistol & Rifle Range” or directly to “https://bit.ly/2PWWMgB”) to which all interested people can contribute.
While any amount is much appreciated, those contributing $100 or more will get their names inscribed on a permanent plaque in the entrance of the new range. This plaque will forever show all who stop for a gander who the donors were that made this new range and its services available to everyone.
Walla Walla Gun Club is poised to do its part to bring a real, honest-to-goodness indoor pistol and rimfire rifle range to the people of Walla Walla.
But it can’t do it alone. It will be for all of the interested parties of shooters, supporters and the civic-minded to help out with money, time and talent in order to make the vision a reality.
Time is short.
To volunteer, or for more information, please contact info@wallawallagunclub.com or check out the club’s website at wallawallagunclub.com.