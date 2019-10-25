One can't help but wonder if Bryce Harper is experiencing buyer's remorse this month as he watches his old team, the Washington Nationals, close in on a World Series championship.
Or is Harper, who for seven years was the face of the Nationals, content to spend the off season at his home in Henderson, Nevada, counting his millions?
Extra millions, that is.
Harper was drafted by the Nationals No. 1 overall in the 2010 amateur draft out of the College of Southern Nevada and broke into the big leagues two years later as one of the most touted five-tool prospects in the game.
He won National League Rookie of the Year in 2012, was the league's Most Valuable Player in 2015 and made six All-Star Game appearances in his seven seasons in a Nationals uniform.
He also helped the Nationals qualify for the postseason playoffs four times.
But the right fielder became a free agent at the end of the 2018 season and began looking around for a more profitable landing place.
And he found one in the Philadelphia Phillies, inking a 13-year $330 million deal that was the largest in Major League history until Mike Trout re-upped with the Los Angels for 12 years and $430 shortly before the beginning of the 2019 regular season.
The talented Harper shunned his former team despite its 10-year $300 million offer. But to be fair, later reports suggested that fully one-third of that offer was to be differed until the 27-year-old's 60th birthday, which doubtless played a big part in Harper's decision to accept the Phillies' offer.
Nevertheless, Harper must have been watching and wondering what might have been during this remarkable October run as the Nationals cut down down one National League playoff opponent after another en route to the World Series.
Washington qualified for the playoffs as a wild-card team after finishing second behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East with a 93-69 record.
The Nationals promptly dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Game and advanced to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, almost everyone's choice to represent the NL in the World Series.
But the Nats ambushed the Dodgers, besting the Western Division champs three-games-to-two in the best-of-five series. And they made quick work of the Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS as well, sweeping the seven-game series 4-0 and earning their first trip to the World Series in franchise history.
Are you paying attention, Seattle Mariners fans? Your team is now the only team in big league history never to play in a World Series.
But I digress.
The surprising Nationals are matched against the American League West champion Houston Astros in the Fall Classic. And following Wednesday night's blowout 12-3 Washington victory, the Nationals are up two-games-to-none with the next three games to be played in the nation's capital beginning tonight.
Who would have thunk it?
The Phillies, meanwhile, are already making plans for 2020 after finishing 81-81 and in third place in the NL East, well out of the playoff picture.
Not that it was Harper's fault.
His .260 batting average in 2019 was subpar to his .276 career mark. But he blasted 35 home runs, drove in 114, scored 98 and stole 15 base, exceeding career averages in all four categories.
But for whatever reason, Harper was unable to lead the Nationals to success in their four postseason appearances during his tenure in D.C. In 19 postseason games, he batted .211 with five homers, 10 RBIs, 12 runs and four stolen bases.
And his lack of success was mirrored by that of his team.
The Nats won the East title four times and lost in the division series each year. They were beaten by the Dodgers three-games-to-two in 2012, the San Francisco Giants prevailed in four games in 2014, the Dodgers won again 3-2 in 2017 and the Cubs beat Washington 3-2 in 2018.
So who knows what the difference is now that Harper is in Philadelphia and the Nationals are in the World Series?
Baseball is a sport perhaps more than any other where team chemistry is a crucial element to success. And for whatever reasons, Harper and the Nationals didn't seem to mix well during their time together.
At least not in October.