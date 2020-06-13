I struck gold again the other evening on my way to Graze to pick up a couple of sandwiches — cold steak for my wife Margaret and a BLT for yours truly.
As usual, my radio was locked on the MLB Network’s Classic Voices, Classic Games segment which was replaying Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.
In a flash I was swept back in time to my seventh-grade industrial arts class.
It was common practice in those days to allow students — and faculty as well, I suspect — to listen to the radio broadcasts of World Series games over the school’s intercom.
Keep in mind, this was baseball’s Golden Era. A period in time when America’s Pastime captivated sports fans from coast to coast and every World Series games was played during the daylight hours.
So as we hammered and sanded and painted and sawed, we kept one ear cocked in the direction of the overhead speaker where the tinny voices of Bob Wolff and Bob Neal emanated as they put into words what they were witnessing on the Yankee Stadium diamond.
Some of us even snuck out into the hallway where the reception was better. It was, after all, history in the making and we didn’t want to miss a single pitch.
In case some of you might have forgotten — or for some strange reason never knew — it was on that sunny October afternoon in the Bronx when Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in World Series history.
Twenty-seven Brooklyn Dodgers up, 27 Dodgers down. No runs, no hits, no errors. Perfection.
The Yankees won the game 2-0. Mickey Mantle’s solo home run in the fourth inning provided Larsen with the only run he would need and the Yankees took a three-games-to-two lead in a Series that would go the distance.
The Yanks won the seventh and final game decisively 9-0 in Brooklyn, one day after the Dodgers had tied the Series at three games apiece by winning Game 6 1-0 in 10 innings behind Clem Labine’s masterful seven-hit shutout. It was New York’s seventh title in a span of 10 years.
The 27-year-old Larsen had also started Game 2 of the Series and was knocked out of the box in the second inning as the Dodgers rallied from a 6-0 deficit to a 13-8 victory. But in Game 5 he needed just 97 pitches to frustrate a Dodgers lineup that featured four future Hall of Famers — Pee Wee Reese, Duke Snider, Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella.
Albeit not without a scare or two.
Robinson led off the second inning with a hard smash to third that glanced off Andy Carey’s glove, but shortstop Gil McDougald snagged the ricochet and was able to throw Robinson at first base. Robinson had been a speedster in his prime, but at 37 he had lost a step or two.
In the Dodgers’ fifth, Gil Hodges drove a ball to the deepest part of left-center field that Mantle was able to run down. Mantle later said that it was the best catch of his career.
Sandy Amaros then ripped a ball down the right-field line that had home run distance but hooked foul at the last moment.
By the time the ninth inning rolled around, the 64,519 fans in attendance — a crowd that included Walla Walla’s Dean Lodmell, by the way — all knew what was at stake and they roared with anticipation.
Carl Furillo led off the inning and flew out to deep right field. Campanella grounded out to second and Dodgers manager Chuck Dressen sent Dale Mitchell to the plate as a pinch hitter for Sal Maglie, who had pitched a five-hitter threw eight innings.
Mitchell was regarded as one of the most difficult players in baseball to strike out. But Larsen fanned him on four pitches and Yankees catcher Yogi Berra leaped into the big right-hander’s arms in celebration.
The photo of Berra embracing Larsen is regarded as one of the most iconic images in baseball history.
Not surprisingly, Larsen was named the World Series Most Valuable Player. What was surprising was Larsen’s stunning claim to baseball immortality.
Don Larsen was not a star player. He was little more than a journeyman pitcher who was used almost as often in relief as he was as in a starting role.
He played for seven different organizations during his 14-year career. He finished with an 81-91 overall record and a 3.78 earned run average, appearing in 412 games and pitching 1,548 innings.
Larsen was originally from Michigan City, Ind., but moved with his parents to San Diego when he was 15 years old. He attended Point Loma High School and passed up several college scholarship offers to sign professionally with the St. Louis Browns for $850 in 1947.
Point Loma, by the way, also produced David Wells, who pitched a perfect game for the Yankees against the Minnesota Twins in 1998.
Larsen didn’t make it to the majors until 1953, that after four minor league seasons and a two-year stint in the United States Army. He made his big-league debut in a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers and went on to post a 7-12 record in his rookie season.
The Browns moved from St. Louis to Baltimore and became the Orioles in 1954 and Larsen endured his worst season as a big leaguer with a 3-21 record. But that didn’t discourage the Yankees from trading for him prior to the 1955 season in a mammoth 17-player transaction.
Larsen spent part of the 1955 season back in the minor leagues. But he established a role for himself as manager Casey Stengel’s “backup starter” in 1956 and finished the regular season with an 11-5 record, a 3.26 ERA and 107 strikeouts.
During his five seasons in New York, Larsen won 45 games and lost 24.
Nevertheless, the Yankees traded Larsen to the Kansas City Athletics at the end of the 1959 season. He later played for the Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, Houston Colt 45s and Chicago Cubs before retiring from baseball following the 1967 season.
Interestingly, in the trade that sent Larson to the Athletics the Yankees received Roger Maris in return. Two years later Maris would join Larsen as a baseball immortal by blasting 61 home runs to break Babe Ruth’s 60-homer record that had stood since 1927.
Larsen lived in California’s Salinas Valley after leaving baseball, but later relocated to Hayden Lake, Idaho, where he remained until his death on New Year’s Day of this year. He was 90 years old.
In 2012 Larsen sold his No. 18 pinstriped Yankees uniform — the one he wore that fabled day in October of 1956 — for $756,000 in an online auction. He used part of the proceeds to finance two his grandchildren’s college education.
Perfect.