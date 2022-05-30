Eric Hisaw is never at a loss for words when it comes to talking about his Walla Walla High track and field athletes.
After every regular-season meet his comments are full of praise and admiration for his Blue Devil squads.
Those comments only increase in the postseason.
And after Wa-Hi's boys team wrapped up its second straight (albeit separated by three years) Washington state track and field title on Saturday, May 26, at Mount Tahoma High in Tacoma, it took Hisaw a day to gather exactly what he wanted to say about this year's team.
So I figured the best way to run through the three-day state meet is in Hisaw's own words — with a little editing.
Here we go, in Eric Hisaw's words:
"BACK-TO-BACK!!!! Just WOW! Does it get any better than this? I am so incredibly proud of every kid that got to this meet. Every single one of them. Whether they placed in the top eight or not... they qualified to get here, and are in the top 20 athletes in the entire state of Washington in their respective events. I think there are 96 3A schools, the largest classification in the state! Such an amazingly difficult achievement just to get here! And ALL of our kids that competed were terrific! There wasn't a bad performance all weekend; that's a tribute to their mental toughness and determination! So proud of all of them!"
Before addressing the Blue Devil boys' state championship run, Hisaw talked about the Wa-Hi girls.
"On the girls' side of the weekend, we performed extremely well! We ended up placing 17th over here, and anytime you're in the top 20 it's awesome!!
"Our 4x4 relay of Jailyn Davenport, Ava Nelson, Talia Billingsley and Cari Martin, ran 4:09 and didn't make it to the finals, and that's OK. It's their second best time of the season, and we just got beat. We ran really well, and just didn't make it through, but what a great year they had, and three of them are coming back!
"The 4x1 relay and Jenna Huntsman, Jailyn Davenport, Cami Martin and Ashlyn Nielsen finished up on the podium in seventh place! They really competed well and had to fight to even make it to the finals. We had great composure, passed the baton really well, and had to run in lane eight. Tough lane draw when you can't see anyone! But what a season for these girls!!
"Our 4x2 relay was just outstanding, as we ran our second best time of the year in the finals, and ended up finishing third!" Hisaw said. "I don't believe a (Wa-Hi) girls' team has placed in the 4x2 for over 30 years! I know in the 24 years I've been here, this is the first team to ever qualify for state and then, place! Our handoffs were terrific and I was so proud of their attitude. They didn't back down to anyone! They ended the year with a new school record and now are the third best team in the state!
"Lucy Kelly was our third award winner, and she placed third in the javelin! She had very high hopes to win over here, and she gave it a heck of a shot. Her first throw was the second best of her life, 138 feet, 6 inches, and really put some pressure on the rest of the field. Unfortunately, two other girls threw 146 feet and 150 feet to pass her. It was not without a fight, though. She battled and battled and gave it her all. So proud of her and for her to continue the amazing girls' javelin legacy we have at Wa-Hi, way to go Lucy!"
Blue Devil Billingsley finished 13th in the 300 hurdles, and Huntsman placed ninth in the 100 hurdles.
"Both of these seniors went out there and ran as fast a race as they have ever run!" Hisaw said. "I'm so proud of them for their leadership and for leaving it all out there this weekend. They are leaving with zero regrets as they ran really, really well!
"Carly Martin in the 400 and Jenna Huntsman in the long jump also didn't make it to finals, but they ran and jumped very well. They didn't hit their PRs, but they were competitive and that's all we can ask!"
Headed into the state meet, Wa-Hi's top story was Dash Sirmon, who led the nation in high school javelin.
But he wasn't the only story for the Blue Devils boys on their march to a second-straight state team title.
"Now, on to the boys," Hisaw said.
"I don't know if there are words to describe how incredible our boys' team was this weekend... I just don't," he said. "I'm not one to be short on words, but after really sitting back and reflecting, I'm almost speechless. Everyone that went, performed right where they had all season long, or above that level. NO ONE had a day where they just tanked. There were no bad races, bad jumps, throws, etc. We were so incredibly mentally tough and, honestly, that was the difference in the meet. Our ability to focus 'at the moment' and come up big-time when they had to! It's a weekend I'll never forget."
The Blue Devil boys emerged atop the team standings with 66 points, nine better than runner-up Arlington.
And the road to the title played out this way, in Hisaw's words:
"We started off Thursday with the boys long jump, and it was exciting! Diego (Jaques) had his best jump of 20-3 — not his best this year, but he didn't go out cautiously. His next two jumps were fouls, but he attacked the board and his last jump may very well have placed him third! Unfortunately, it didn't count, but I really think he set a ton of confidence and aggression for the whole weekend.
"And then Dash (Sirmon)," Hisaw said. "He made us sweat this one out. He came in with the best jump in the state, and had two decent jumps in the prelims, but was third heading into finals. His fourth jump was another scratch, which set the stage for his fifth jump. He hit the board right and took off! This was the jump that won the title for him, his fifth! He's been a huge first- or second-jump kid all year, and this was new territory for him, but he stayed so calm and composed and put it together when he had to, to become state champion on day one!
"The next event of the day, and last for the boys, was the 1,600-meter final and Brody Hartley," Hisaw said. "This was one of three incredible performances by this kid this weekend and I don't have enough words to describe his heart! But he was fantastic in an unreal field of fast kids! Twelve kids came into this final running under 4:18! He did such a nice job of staying in great position during the race. He never lost touch with the leaders, didn't get boxed in and stayed within striking distance. He made a super move with a lap-and-a-half to go and it really paid off. He was able to get out of some traffic and get some clear track to run, and he had a great closing lap! He was able to finish in fourth place, in a NEW SCHOOL RECORD time of 4:10.31!!
"Friday started off with the boys javelin — and it was an event we hoped to score big points in. And, we did! Dash won the meet, setting a new state meet record, on his very first throw of 216-3! All his throws were over 200 feet, and he put on a show, and it was nice to win this right away and put some pressure on the rest of the kids.
"And then Logan Ashbeck came up huge for us! Entering the finals in sixth place with a lifetime best of 170 feet, he had an OK fourth throw, and he let it fly on his fifth! He threw a 12-foot PR and a distance of 182-1 to move all the way to third place! That throw has been in him for the last couple weeks, and it came out at the biggest time in his life! So proud of him!"
In preliminary heads, Hartley qualified for the 800 finals "with a very solid, smart race," Hisaw said, and Jake Hisaw ran in the 300 hurdles.
"Jake didn't make the finals, but he ended up finishing 11th and was the fastest kid out of District 8, and he beat the two kids from Spokane that went 1-2 at districts last week!" his father and coach said. "Dad was really proud of him!
"Then, it was on to the 4x1 relay and the team of Diego Jaques, Caleb Morehead, Dane Gardea and Aaren Lindsey, (which) finished third in their heat, with their best time of the year and qualified for the finals!
"Our last boys' event of the day was the high jump, and this may have been the most exciting event for us of the weekend! Dane Gardea was one of six kids from our district meet to qualify for state. And boy did he show up here! He didn't miss a height until 6 feet, which he cleared on his second attempt. At this point, there were still nine kids in the event.
"The bar then went to 6-2, and Dane was able to clear this height on his very first attempt! This was huge because it only gave him one miss the entire competition, and total misses is the first tiebreaker, in case there is a tie. Then, the field was trimmed to five kids going to 6-4. Dane and every other competitor all missed 6-4 on their first two attempts. But on his third, he nailed it! A huge jump that kept him in first place.
"Two other kids also cleared this height on their last attempt, and then we went to 6-5. No one was able to clear it, so Dane became the state champ by fewer misses and winning the tiebreaker! What a night!"
Entering the final day of competition, the Blue Devil boys were leading the meet with 41 points, with Arlington, Yelm and Mount Spokane right behind them.
"Saturday, we opened the day with the 800-meter final, and Brody Hartley did his thing!" Hisaw said. "Once again, an incredible tactical race — great composure and heart.
"The first lap was really fast, but he held form and didn't break, and as we got to the end of the race with 150 meters to go, he was passed up, but he found a different gear, ran by the runner and held off the field to finish second — eight more points for the Big Blue Train and a new lifetime best of 1:54.28!
"Our next event of the day was the boys 4x1 relay final," he said. "We made an adjustment or two, and took a big risk, but it sure paid off! We moved Aaren Lindsey (who just ran the fourth leg in the prelims) to the leadoff leg and put in Dash as our anchor. We'd practiced this lineup two times on Wednesday — just two times! But boy-oh-boy, did these kids compete!
"Aaren ran maybe the best leadoff leg our school has ever had, chewing up the corner and passed the baton cleanly to Caleb Morehead, who took off flying down the backstretch, keeping us right in the thick of the race and the top two or three positions. He and Dane Gardea had a beautiful handoff, and Dane crushed the corner, coming out of it and handing off to Dash.
"We were in the hunt, and as Dash got the baton, you could just feel the excitement and intensity in the stadium explode! He and the other anchor leg ran down the final 100 meters almost stride for stride, with Dash just running out of room to catch him.
"But in the end, this group finished second, with the highest placing in school history and a time of 42.40, which would have won the 4A race! Eight more points for us, and it put us in a fantastic position, heading into the discus.
"The boys' 3,200 was right before the discus, and after the 4x1, we were in a really good spot for team points. This was a huge mystery event for us, as we knew Brody was a gamer, but his effort in this race just blew our minds! He had run 9:18 last week, and we thought he was capable of going 9:10, maybe just under that, but he hadn't had many opportunities to run it this year.
"But, as the race started, he once again got into a great position and stayed out of any trouble. The first lap was really quick, at 62, and then it slowed down as we came through the first mile at 4:35, right on a 9:10 pace. Brody was a very close fifth here, but in no danger as the field has started to spread out. He made a very good move in this lap to stay in touch with the leaders, who started to push the pace, staying nearby, kept him in the race.
"Going through lap six, he was now third and he was starting to make a move as he took the lead with 600 meters to go. With one lap left, he had been passed by the two kids from Bishop Blanchet and was once again third, but in no danger of dropping out of the top five. As he came down the last 100 meters, he stayed third and held off a hard charge from an athlete from Stadium, but crossed the line in third place and in a new school record of 9:02.16! Six more points for us!
"Brody was as impressive as anyone we've ever had over at the state meet. We've never had a kid qualify in all three distance events, yet alone compete so well. No one else in this meet attempted this triple! He is a special, special young man with a huge engine and heart! We DO NOT win this state title without him and I couldn't be more proud!!
"The discus was the last event we had a chance to score in, and we needed at least three points to secure the title!," Hisaw said. "Dash, once again, really made us sweat! He came in No. 2 and scratched his first two throws, but on his third, he had great composure and came through big time. His third throw of 142-6 was not his best, not by a long shot, but it was clutch — as clutch could be in this pressure situation. Once the Arlington thrower didn't move up in his position, the meet was over and we had the title wrapped up!
"It was a great moment for our kids because we had scratched and clawed all year. I can't describe how tough these kids are physically and mentally, and their ability to RISE UP to any and every challenge they faced the entire season!
"I believe this track program is the first boys' program to win multiple state titles, and the first to go back-to-back! This moment was on the back of their mind the entire season. They never talked about it, never strayed from the process and continued to do nothing but be coachable, unselfish, supportive and tenacious! Their 'process' all year is what produced this outcome! They never settled, never thought they were too good, they just kept climbing and competing for one another!
"It's hard to put into words how much everyone means to this staff... boys and girls! These kids are so special, so resilient and so talented. What makes years like these so special, is that they are better people. They have incredible character, they celebrate each other, and care about each other. They are fantastic on bus rides, well-behaved in hotels and restaurants, and do everything right in the classroom.
"And this coaching staff — Scott Magnaghi, Mike Locati, Keith Michels, Ryan Lackey, Stacey Haveman, Marianne Smith, Chris Michels, Nick Lyons, Josh Ashley and Christine Lyons — I don't know if there's a better group of human beings I'd rather be around, work beside, and have coach our kids. They are absolutely unbelievable! Their attention to detail, competitive desire and servant leadership is WHY our kids and program are what it is today. They are the ones leading this legacy and I can't say enough about them!
"The Big Blue Train has come to rest now, but not without rolling through this season in historic fashion! As it's gone down the tracks and rolled through 2022, the memories will stay etched in my mind, forever. We set five new school records, won five team titles, qualified 20 kids for the state championships, and had three individual state champions. Truly a season I'll never forget and a legacy has been left forever!
"I love these kids and always will! Back-to-back in historic fashion! It was a great day to be a Blue Devil!
