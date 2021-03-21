The return of prep sports over the past month has been a welcome progression through the COVID-19 pandemic around the Walla Walla Valley.
The pandemic has thrown a wrench in athletics around the globe over the last year, but Friday’s Weston-McEwen football game against Riverside exemplifies how sports can bring communities together.
Excitement surrounded the TigerScot football field on a sunny afternoon, as W-M improved to 3-0 on this unique season with a 33-6 victory over the visiting Pirates.
The stands held fans at a 15% percent capacity for the first time, with an overflow of fans watching from vehicles surrounding the W-M field.
TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell couldn’t have been more ecstatic.
“It is such a rallying point for our entire community, our school, the student-athletes, and, whether you’re a TigerScot near or far, just to get back on the field to compete is truly a reward in itself!” Hansell said.
“We have 46 student-athletes working hard and earning what we’ve accomplished so far this season,” he said. “They’re just excited and proud to put on the TigerScots uniform.
“As a coach, you can’t be more proud to the commitment to the program they’ve shown over the last year and a half.”
The return to play hasn’t been easy, as different states, leagues and teams have different regulations to follow to comply with various COVID-19 guidelines.
And sometimes, that means finding unusual ways to get competitions played.
For Friday’s game, Riverside brought 12 players to face the TigerScots.
That led to the teams playing a 9-on-9 game, a creative format in this time of modifications in many areas of life.
Weston-McEwen pulled two linemen on offense, and either linemen or linebackers on defense, to play the 9-man game against the Pirates.
In a display even more unique, Pomeroy played its season finale against Clarkston’s junior varsity squad on March 15 in a hybrid 11-man/8-man format, with eight players in the game on offense and 11 on defense.
The willingness to find a way to play wasn’t just evident on each team’s sidelines in Weston. Hansell pointed out the efforts made by the officiating crew working Friday afternoon’s game.
Following the TigerScots’ victory, the officials headed 20 minutes north to oversee Friday night’s McLoughlin High victory over Irrigon.
“The officials, they’re doing two games a day,” Hansell said. “It it wasn’t for the officials doing two games a day, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing.”
It all came together in front of the Weston-McEwen community in Weston on Friday.
As Hansell summed it up while discussing the victory, “It’s a great day to be a TigerScot!”