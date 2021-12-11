For too long, the Pac-12 has been college football's punch line or cautionary tale — a reminder of how far, and how fast, a conference can fall without competent leadership or the requisite commitment to success.
By and large, the Pac-12 has become increasingly irrelevant on the national stage, part of a never-ending cycle of decline: It loses too many recruiting battles with other conferences for five-star recruits from the region. Its national footprint has shrunk because of the inadequacy of its television network and its woeful record in out-of-conference showdowns. It continues to be shut out of the College Football Playoff, completing its fifth consecutive year without a representative in the sport's showcase event.
But here's some good news: It feels like the Pac-12, through a variety of circumstances both calculated and unforeseen, is getting a new opportunity to reposition itself as a conference to be reckoned with. And it's vital to get it right this time.
The changes over the past year — and especially the past two weeks — have been cataclysmic. As soon as Oregon names its replacement for the departed Mario Cristobal, expected to happen this weekend, the three most prominent football schools in the Pac-12, historically, will all have hired new coaches since Nov. 28: Lincoln Riley at USC, Kalen DeBoer at Washington and whomever Oregon selects. A report Friday that said the Ducks had settled on Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was widely refuted.
Throw in the decision by Washington State to take the "interim" tag off Jake Dickert and make him the permanent replacement for the fired Nick Rolovich, and you'll have 33 percent of the Pac-12 schools with new regimes entering the 2022 season.
Yes, that's a startling amount of turnover. To have three coaches fired in the middle of the regular season is something no one could have foreseen. And, yes, it leaves open the possibility that "opportunity" is little more than "disarray." There's never a guarantee that coaching changes will equate to soaring success.
But with new staffs in place with new vision and fresh ambition, it brings new possibilities of reshaping the narrative of the Pac-12's place in college football's hierarchy. And not just for USC, Oregon and Washington, all of which are not far removed from being significant players on a national scale. Washington State has been a perennial bowl team as well, and the remaining eight in the conference, no matter how downtrodden they have been, will no doubt look at this as a sort of "Get of Jail Free Card." It's a chance to reassert themselves while the new dynamic of the conference sorts itself out.
As Seattle Times reporter Mike Vorel put it in a recent tweet, "the conference is essentially up for grabs. Will be fascinating to see who takes it."
Much of the initial excitement revolves around USC's ability to lure Riley from Oklahoma, where he went 55-10, made three appearances in the College Football Playoff and was able to make major inroads into the Pac-12's recruiting base, particularly in California.
The thought is that Riley is the perfect person to restore USC to the prestige it had under Pete Carroll. The Trojans by themselves made the Pac-12 a top-tier conference in those years, winning 34 consecutive games at one juncture and playing for three national championships (winning one) from 2003-05.
USC has since fallen on tough times under a succession of failed coaches, finishing in the top 10 just twice in the past decade. Riley has already provided a jolt to USC's recruiting efforts, flipping several five-star recruits from Oklahoma to USC.
The prevailing theory is that if USC becomes a perennial national power again, it elevates all the Pac-12 schools. Not only by pushing them to hang with the Trojans, but by restoring enough luster to the conference to entice top recruits to stay, rather than opting for the Ohio States, Alabamas and Oklahomas of the world.
What really makes this an exciting juncture for the Pac-12 is not just the flood of coaching changes. It also installed a new commissioner, George Kliavkoff, in May. He has a golden opportunity to rectify many of the missteps of his predecessor, Larry Scott, that greased the skids for the conference in many ways.
Kliavkoff has already prioritized an expansion of the CFP, which could result in an automatic berth for the Pac-12 champion. He has favored reducing the number of conference games from nine to eight to put the Pac-12 on an even playing field with other conferences.
But where Kliavkoff can make his most meaningful impact is with negotiations for a new media-rights package to replace the one that expires in 2024. That process will likely begin in a year or so, and if Kliavkoff can get it right it would be a game-changer. The Pac-12 has fallen far behind other conferences in revenue generated through its television packages and national exposure.
There's a case to be made, in fact, that the conference recruiting woes can be blamed, more than any other factor, on the notion that high-school kids don't believe they'll be seen if they play in the Pac-12. Fix that, and suddenly it becomes far easier to entice kids to stay home or head West — and to reverse the cycle I cited earlier. Kliavkoff has vast experience in negotiating innovative television and streaming deals, so it's possible to dream of a breakthrough in this realm.
Finally, this is all happening at the advent of the name, image and likeness revolution, the impact of which has not been fully realized. With new programs such as "Montlake Futures" in Seattle, "Division Street" in Eugene and others around the conference to facilitate the implementation of NIL deals for athletes, it could and should be an area where the Pac-12, with its vital urban markets, rises above the other conferences.
By no means is this all a guarantee that power and prosperity is headed the Pac-12's way. Just that the stars are uniquely aligned for the conference to find a path out of the morass in which it has been mired.
