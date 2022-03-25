PEORIA, Ariz. — If you want to know how unpredictable major-league bullpens can be, consider this: Paul Sewald was the opening-day starter for Tacoma in 2021.
Who would have ever foreseen that Sewald, who threw just six undistinguished innings for the Mets in 2020, would soon become the anchor of Seattle's bullpen and one of the most dominant relievers in the game? Or that the Mariners pen, populated by journeymen and castoffs, would be the single biggest reason the Mariners won 90 games?
One burning question for the Mariners is whether they can replicate the unexpected, and in some ways unexplainable, bullpen success of last year. History says it will be difficult; relief prowess can be incredibly fragile from one year to the next. Whatever magic formula existed one season can suddenly go "poof" and disappear.
As Mariners manager Scott Servais said, "I just know every year is so new, and a bullpen is so volatile. You just never know when somebody gets on a run."
By dint of their run differential of minus-51, the metrics said the Mariners should have won 76 games last year. They defied that by having the best clutch-hitting numbers since 1974, according to FanGraphs. But it was the bullpen that ensured that their opportunistic offense meant something. The Mariners were 33-19 in one-run games and 14-7 in extra innings, which speaks loudly to a shutdown bullpen.
It was one that developed organically during the course of the season, and not without numerous detours and dead ends. Servais said recently they went into camp last year not having any idea who was going to comprise their bullpen. During the course of the season, the Mariners used 30 pitchers in relief as Servais tried to discern whom he could rely upon.
Surely, you remember Daniel Zamora, Domingo Tapia, Ryan Weber and Vinny Nittoli, among those who drifted in and quickly out of the Mariners bullpen. Not to mention Rafael Montero and Keynan Middleton, who were supposed to be bullpen anchors but fizzled and then departed.
Eventually, though, Servais figured out his relief corps, and rode that unit until the last day of the season. That included a major disruption July 27 when Kendall Graveman, a vital short-inning reliever (0.82 ERA in 30 appearances), was traded to division rival Houston — the day after Seattle's rousing comeback win over the Astros.
That caused a near uprising in the Mariners clubhouse, but they worked through that eventually.
"We didn't see that coming at all," reliever Casey Sadler said. "We kind of figured that someone was going to go, just because of the nature of it. Did not see it being him, and did not see it being to the Astros. I think that caught people more than anything.
"But we bounced back. People stepped up. ... I feel like we addressed the elephant in the room and moved on."
The three core members of the Mariners bullpen all season turned out to be Sewald, who came to camp on a minor-league contract; Sadler, who had been claimed off waivers from Chicago the year before; and Drew Steckenrider, who didn't pitch in 2020.
Already, the Mariners have suffered a major bullpen blow in 2022 with news that Sadler will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. He finished the year by not allowing a run over his final 29 appearances, the longest such streak in the majors last season. Sadler beautifully filled what Servais calls the "pivot" role, the first reliever into the game to bail out the starter when he gets into trouble.
"I've often said, you probably lose more games in the fifth and sixth inning in our league than you lose in the eighth or ninth inning," Servais said.
The Mariners brought in 39-year-old veteran Sergio Romo to possibly fill that void, but there are other candidate on staff. What gives the Mariners confidence they can replace Sadler and seamlessly match last year's success is their depth of relievers. They hope to have two power arms who were virtually absent last year — Ken Giles, a seasoned closer who spent all season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and Andres Munoz, a 100-mph thrower who had just one appearance after his own Tommy John recovery.
Add those to the trio of Sewald, Steckenrider and Diego Castillo, acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, and that's a lot of power arms for Servais to choose. Anthony Misiewicz will return as the primary lefty, and Eric Swanson and Yohan Ramirez will have a chance to earn increased roles, just as Sewald did last year.
Servais remembers seeing Sewald's breaking ball in spring training and telling pitching coach Pete Woodworth, "That's not going to work." But Sewald went down to Tacoma, changed his approach and came back a new man. Eventually he became the Mariners' high-leverage guy and wound up with more strikeouts (104) than any reliever in the majors except Chicago's Liam Hendriks (113).
"You remember Sewald's first couple outings with us," Servais said, "He's pitching kind of in a mop-up role, multiple innings, and all of a sudden, 'Hey, he got them out, and he got them out again. We got a couple guys down today. Well, we'll just fire Sewald in there. He got them out again.' "
"I'd like to say, 'I have the magic crystal ball that says this guy is going to turn into this.' It doesn't work that way."
One thing you won't see on the Mariners is a quote-unquote "closer." Servais belongs to the new school of using your best reliever when the developing crisis dictates — "high-leverage" situations, in the vernacular — even if it's not the ninth inning. The Mariners bullpen ranked No. 4 in all of baseball last year, yet their saves leader, Steckenrider, had just 14. Sewald had 11 and Graveman 10. Don't be surprised if there's similar distribution this year.
"I think you could see multiple guys with double-digit saves for us this year when it's all said and done," Servais said. "We will not have a closer. I'll tell you that right now. We're not going to roll that way unless (general manager) Jerry (Dipoto) trades for somebody that had a heck of a year last year and wants to step right into that role. But we'll have a number of guys that finish off games for us."
Sewald believes the Mariners have the capability to match last year's success, despite horror stories to the contrary.
"Everybody talks about the fluidity of how bullpen guys do from year to year," he said. "And I've seen it where I have a great year and the next year's not quite as good. But I think a lot of guys made fundamental changes in who they are as pitchers. So I think that might be a little bit more what's going to show in this bullpen this year.
"It's not that my stuff was good for four months, and now I don't have my stuff. I fundamentally changed who I was as a pitcher. I stopped trying to throw down and away fastballs and started throwing the ball up. I stopped looking for drop in my slider and only looked for sweep.
"So I'm a different pitcher now than I've ever been. Am I going to have the same year as I had last year? Not sure. I hope so. I think I can. I don't think there's any reason I shouldn't. But, luckily, we have lots of horses down there, so we'll be OK."
For the Mariners, a lot's riding on that being true.
