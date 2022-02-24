About 11 years ago, I was a beat writer covering the Trail Blazers when it looked as though the season might get nixed.
Then NBA Commissioner David Stern lamented how stubborn the union was being, and the players seemed equally miffed by the owners’ intransigence.
Tensions were boiling. There was a Grand Canyon-sized chasm between the two sides’ stances. The fall and winter were going to be free of pro hoops and then … just like that — an agreement was reached the next day.
It’s hard to tell how far apart two sides of a negotiation truly are as a deadline looms. Nobody wants to tip their hand; nobody wants to give an inch. If your representation does make early concessions, you probably want new representation. Having said all that — what’s happening with MLB owners and the MLBPA is becoming quite frightening.
On Thursday, the two sides failed to make any progress toward reaching a mutually agreed upon collective-bargaining agreement. Labor talks were extended to Friday, as the soft deadline of Feb. 28 draws closer. The understanding is that if a deal isn’t reached by then, we won’t see a full 162-game season. And for a large swath of fans, that will be unforgivable.
When the NBA and its players reached that 11th-hour deal I was talking about, it still cost each team 16 games. The season was played with an increased number of back-to-backs — sometimes three in a row — en route to a 66-game season.
But MLB has a different history than the NBA. The latter never forfeited the postseason due to owners’ and/or players’ greed. The vacant World Series in 1994 is one of the great stains on America’s pastime. Major League Baseball can’t afford to miss any more games over money.
One common refrain you’ll hear from your average fan is that these guys get paid millions of dollars to play a game — how can they possibly complain? It isn’t that simple, of course. They are working for billionaire owners and want to make sure they — and future generations of players — get as fair a deal as possible.
Among the points of contention are: (1) Service time — how soon can players become arbitration eligible or become free agents so that they can be paid more money earlier in their careers? (2) The competitive-balance tax — does this serve as an artificial salary cap that limits how much owners can spend? (3) Revenue-sharing — should high-revenue-producing teams receive more of a share than low-revenue-producing teams?
There are other matters, such as rule changes to make the game faster and more exciting (it’s all home runs and strikeouts right now), but the real issues — the ones that could potentially lead to a lockout — are the ones involving dollar signs. And fans just don’t want to hear about that.
MLB was a shell of itself after it returned from the work stoppage that wiped out the Fall Classic in 1994. It took a ‘roided up Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa swatting home run after home run in ’98 to regrow the fan base. Twenty-four years later, though, it’s hard to say with any confidence that the fan base is particularly healthy. Last year’s World Series and All-Star game, after all, were each the second-lowest rated in MLB history.
Forms of entertainment these days are virtually limitless. People can watch anything they want any time they want. MLB isn’t in much danger of losing its most devoted fans, but the more casual ones will be quick to say “no thanks” if labor talks eliminate regular-season games.
These past couple of years have been some of the most trying of people’s lives. A lot of folks were out of work for a considerable amount of time. Even if one side is being completely unreasonable and the other totally fair, fans aren’t going to care. Everyone involved in these talks will suffer if a deal isn’t reached soon.
On Thursday, ESPN baseball writer Jeff Passan appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to offer his thoughts on the labor dispute. He wasn’t bullish.
“I’m not confident right now,” Passan said. “They have a lot of work to do over the next 96 hours or so if they want to get a deal done. … As someone who wants to see baseball games, I wish there was someone who could bridge the sides. I just don’t know who it is because they are so angry at each other.”
Not nearly as angry as fans will be if they can’t work it out.
