Gabe Porter’s journey continues.
Just not where he expected it to take him several months ago.
In January, Porter, a 2014 Walla Walla High grad who went on to play basketball at Walla Walla Community College and several four-year schools, was prepared to head to Australia to play pro ball.
But the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans, and his trip Down Under never panned out.
But now Porter’s got another opportunity, one that could be even better for the 6-foot guard’s hopes for a pro basketball career.
Porter is now set to take part in the NBA G-League’s camp in Las Vegas in August, affiliated with the Texas Legends.
The G-League isn’t quite like the minor league system set up to feed Major League Baseball teams, but can be a stepping stone into the NBA. NBA bench players sometimes head to the G-League for playing time and beefing up stats.
“It’s part of the journey that I’m on,” Porter said last week.
Now spending time training in Walla Walla and Las Vegas, Porter is preparing for any shot at playing professionally that comes his way.
Playing in Australia isn’t out of the question, and Porter says playing in the NBA G-League camp is an opportunity for pro coaches around the world to see him play.
“A lot of overseas teams are interested in me,” he said. “I’m just trying to find the right place for me.”
He’s now got an agency behind him, one that may have a team in Walla Walla at some point working on a documentary on Porter.
“They want to come to Walla Walla to get some background on my life, and the people that supported me through my journey,” Porter said. “I thought it was cool and wanted to put Walla Walla on the map any way I can.
“But it’s bigger than me,” he said. “I want to show kids that if you work hard, you can achieve any type of goal. I’m super-blessed to be able to do this, I just really want to show kids that anything’s possible.”
A timeline for the documentary is still up in the air, however.
“They want me to talk about Walla Walla, how I came up through Walla Walla and all the people that supported me,” he said. “They’re trying to figure out a time when it’s going to happen.”
He mentioned training with Dustin Brown here in Walla Walla in preparation for G-League camp as being instrumental, and said the list of all the local people who played a part in his life to this point is a long one.
Now, he’s training for the G-League camp.
“Just going to this camp, having my name on there, is going to set up bigger opportunities,” Porter said. “If I don’t get picked up from G-League, overseas coaches will pay me to play overseas.
“It’s a really good opportunity just to step on a NBA court in general.”
And if the right offer comes from overseas, he’s ready for another turn in his basketball journey.
“I asked my agency, do I take an overseas job if it’s presented to me before G-League,” Porter said. “They said we want to get you on a team if the pay is right, if it’s equivelent to the G-League.
“I see light at end of tunnel, I’m on the right track,” he said. “I definitely have a future ahead of me, I’m super-blessed to have this opportunity. To even go to G-League and play with those guys, to play on that big of level, is huge.”