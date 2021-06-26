Local basketball standout Mikayla Ferenz’s star continues to shine as brightly as her infectious smile.
Her hardwood success took root during four productive seasons at Walla Walla High School.
The trend was advanced for four post-season campaigns at the University of Idaho.
Ferenz’s most recent basketball triumph commenced in September 2020 across the pond and beyond as a member of the Musel Pikes of the Luxembourg Basketball Federation.
The former Blue Devil and Vandal was a first-team, all-league selection and helped lead Musel to a 5-and-0 start, a 13-and-3 regular-season record, and a semifinal playoff berth.
All this despite adverse circumstances including a nine-hour time difference and a two-month pause in November and December due to COVID-19.
“It was a good season,” Ferenz said. “We were in first place most of the season. We had good team chemistry and a lot of experience. We had a good mix of experience and young, talented players.
“I didn’t have anything else to do other than practice,” Ferenz said when addressing the two-month lull. “The gyms were closed. I lived with two men’s pros. We ran and lifted (weights) to stay in shape. I took a language class to give me something else to do.”
Ferenz returned to Walla Walla for a month before returning to Luxembourg in January for the resumption of league play.
“It was a weird feeling,” Ferenz said. “It was mentally hard for us. They (league representatives) tested each team before every game. That helped our peace of mind.”
The Pikes placed second in the league before bowing to Residence Wafler in a best-of-three semifinal series. One point separated Musel from its opponent in the third and deciding game.
“The games could have gone either way,” Ferenz said of the three contests that ended as one-possession games. “The ball went through the hoop one more time for them than it did for us. I don’t have any regrets.”
Ferenz will return to Luxembourg at the end of August. She plans to spend the next several weeks with family, assist with a basketball camp, and work part-time at a local winery among other tasks.
She is optimistic the Pikes will make a deeper run into the playoffs next season and that her personal experiences will be even better.
“We”ll have our whole team back, which is awesome,” Ferenz said. “Our expectations are high. We hope to make the finals.
“I’m a team player and like to build relationships,” Ferenz said. “I (won’t) have to learn everything from scratch. I’ll be settled in with my teammates and hopefully winning a championship — which is the goal.”