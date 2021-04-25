I popped my head above the 3-foot-high rock formation separating us from a 1,000-foot drop to the Columbia River below.
The expanse of Wallula Gap scenery below made my head spin, and I quickly retreated.
I don’t like heights.
So when former Union-Bulletin outdoors writer Don Davis suggested hiking to the top of the cliffs above the Gap, I thought twice.
But, ultimately, I joined Don and his faithful canine, Nora the Schnauzer, on the geocaching expedition to the top of the Gap back in 2013.
And, despite some moments of acrophobia, the trip is one of the most memorable I’ve taken exploring the outdoors of southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon, many with Don and his dogs, Sadie the Dalmation and Nora.
Don introduced me to the wonders of this area after I moved to Walla Walla in the fall of 1999 to write sports for the Union-Bulletin.
Don spent much of his free time traveling, camping, fishing and hunting around the region, and writing weekly columns about his adventures for the U-B.
We’d geocached at other locations, but high atop Wallula Gap was the most spectacular site I’d been to.
We located the geocach, a small box with items left by previous hikers, in the rock formation above the highest cliff on the west side of the Gap. After checking out the contents, we left a map of our route to the location.
We’d started our hike along the Columbia River south of Finley, and made our way up the hills to the plateau, which led to the geocach.
After acclimatizing to the height, I was able to take in the amazing views atop the Gap — as long as I didn’t look straight down.
On the trek back to the truck, we came across a new-born calf hidden in some overgrowth. It didn’t look very old, but there was no sign of Mom close by.
We decided to let Mom take care of her baby, and enjoyed a cold beer along the Columbia after the day-long hike.
That was just one of the days Don spent teaching me about the sights this area offers.
One bright summer day, Don, his wife Darlene and Nora picked up my daughter, Madison, and myself and we headed to the Blue Mountains near Tollgate.
At Black Mountain Pond off Summit Road, Don taught me the basics of fly fishing, while Darlene organized lunch and Madi and Nora wandered about.
Madi came back with a fistful of flowers — she’s always loved picking flowers!
And I got hooked on fly fishing, which I continue to struggle with whenever there’s a little time in the schedule.
So the next spring, Don and I headed to the Snake River for the first fly fishing day of the season.
It was a cold, windy day at Texas Rapids, and Don advised against fly fishing in the wind.
But, with my new equipment in hand, I was overeager to try it out.
I made two casts, and then my fly disappeared. I couldn’t figure out where it went! I followed the line back, and it led back to me — my neck, to be exact.
The wind had taken the fly, and my cast had lodged it in my neck, which was numb from the cold wind.
And, in my excitement to start fishing, I hadn’t crimped my barb completely.
So, the hook was stuck in my neck; we couldn’t back it out.
Not wanting to end the day early, Don suggested punching the hook through the other side, snipping the hook and then backing it out.
I wasn’t looking forward to it, but with a numb neck it wasn’t so painful!
And it prompted Don to tell some stories of hooks stuck in his body, some that required ER visits! That made me feel a bit better.
And the fly that was stuck in my neck still adorns the hat that Madi loves to wear when we’re fishing and camping — she loves the story about the fly in my neck!
A few months later, when it warmed up and wasn’t so windy, I landed my first fish on a fly, a small-mouth bass, at Little Goose. Not the biggest bass, but it was a fighter!
Fishing drove many of Don and my expeditions. We waded the Tucannon, Touchet and Walla Walla rivers, the upper Mill Creek and the Tucannon impoundments.
At Lyons Ferry, we made our way through the tunnel under the railroad tracks and spent an afternoon catching and releasing rainbow trout at Orchard Pond.
Shortly after, I took Madi back to Orchard Pond. She brought in a trout on almost every cast. We released most, but kept some of the biggest for dinner.
That successful day hooked Madi on fishing, although many of our days on the water without the same luck tries her patience!
Another day, Don, Nora and I headed north of the Snake River to hike Juniper Dunes. That area offers a different kind of beauty, almost an arid desert, with plenty of sand and scrub brush.
On another trip, we went to Palouse Falls, the first time I’d seen what was designated the official Washington state waterfall in 2014. A gorgeous view, but that darn acrophobia makes getting close to the edge tough to accomplish!
And we ventured to the top of the Blue Mountains, spending a beautiful afternoon at Table Rock overlooking the entire Walla Walla Valley.
Don retired from the U-B in 2010 after 40-plus years as a sports writer and outdoors columnist. His freedom allows him more time to wander the region, and I’ve joined him whenever possible.
And he always has his camera on his shoulder, ready to capture images of the sights he comes across.
You don’t have to travel far to find some of the areas that provide nature’s views and wildlife. A simple walk along Mill Creek, or Bennington Lake, or the Jefferson Park pond provide experiences worth having — Don has the pictures to prove it!
Following some changes in the Union-Bulletin newsroom, I find myself with a little more time to continue exploring the area. I plan on providing occasional columns detailing these experiences.
I have no delusions of filling the shoes that Don filled as outdoors writer for so many years.
But I plan on having some fun trying!