Sports fans don’t like change.
Just take a look at the uproar that surrounded the Seahawks trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver a month and a half ago.
Seattle fans won’t know whether that trade was good for the team until years down the road.
Here in the Walla Walla Valley, change is coming to the Union-Bulletin, but it may be viewed as a good move now.
Today is the first publication of the U-B reducing its print edition to three days a week.
This is a change for readers that are used to have a newspaper show up on their doorstep six days a week.
While change is sometimes difficult, it doesn’t have to be a negative.
In a time when the cost of newsprint is skyrocketing, newspapers around the country are making the tough decision to reduce print editions, which helps ensure those community newspapers will still be here to produce local news important to its readers.
For U-B readers, including those who are sports fans, this is an opportunity to offer readers more news from around the Valley.
All the sports scores, news and features that have been included in the U-B print edition will still be available to readers.
The change is where and how readers access that content.
Each U-B print edition, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, will include all the local game results since the previous print edition.
They’ll also be found more quickly on the recently upgraded U-B website, union-bulletin.com/sports, as soon as those results are available.
This includes regional, national and international sports news throughout the day.
And there will be a daily eEdition, including a new Saturday edition, available on the U-B website every day of the week.
The eEdition is a replica of the traditional print edition, available on your computer or mobile device. Simply go to union-bulletin.com and click on the eEdition link at the top of the U-B’s homepage, and you’ve got the U-B newspaper available daily.
For U-B print subscribers, their subscription includes full access to the U-B website and eEdition, and also access to the Yakima Herald-Republic and the Seattle Times eEditions.
Change doesn’t come without challenges.
There will be late games and stories that won’t be able to be included in the eEdition or print editions due to new deadlines. Those stories can be found on the website, usually shortly after games are over.
Many U-B readers have already been taking advantage of the website and eEdition, and seeing the opportunities they afford.
For those new to the process, log onto union-bulletin.com and view all the additional content that isn’t possible to include in a traditional print product. Within a couple days, that process will be just like opening the front door and picking up the newspaper — without getting your fingers dirty!
What this means for fans of area youth, high school, college and other sports is our ability to produce more local content for U-B readers — more in-depth game results and feature stories.
Our goal, as it’s been since long before I joined the U-B sports department in 1999, is to provide our readers with results of all area sporting events in a timely and accurate manner.
Coaches are encouraged to continue to email their results to sports@wwub.com as soon as possible after their games and events for inclusion in the U-B. That allows us to have those stories available on the website quickly, and in the next print or eEdition.
We’ll have to wait until next fall to see just who replaces Russell Wilson behind center for the Seahawks.
U-B readers can embrace the new opportunities their local newspaper offers now.
