Walla Walla Community College’s volleyball program had its moments of exceeding expectations under former head coach Tim Toon.
Warrior teams placed second three times and third twice in the NWAACC Tournament under Toon.
One of those second-place showings occurred in 2004.
WWCC lost the tournament championship match to Clackamas in five games.
Walla Walla entered 2005 hoping to meet expectations.
And very lofty they were.
“We had a lot of talent coming back,” Toon said. “I was thinking we could win it all during our spring training.
“During a scrimmage, a parent walked up to me and said ‘It looks like a down year,’” Toon said. “But in preseason play, I played a lot of players, then honed in on a rotation.”
Among those returning for the 2005 season were frontliner Brittney Kubik and libero Josey Luft.
“They were very good in 2004 and became superstars in 2005,” Toon said. “Josey was amazing, quick, and covered the court like nobody else I ever coached.”
Also featured on the roster were Seattle Pacific transfer Liz Shuyler, Michelle Ongers, DeSales products Ashley Cox and Sarah Rusch, and setters Ashley Small and Sara Shelton.
“It was nice to bring in that kind of maturity,” Toon said of Shuyler.
The Warriors went through the Eastern Region unscathed with a 12-0 mark.
They did not lose to an NWAACC foe after mid-September and suffered their last loss in late September to the College of Southern Idaho, team that featured an athlete that later played for the University of Southern California and the Polish national team, Toon said.
The sense that the 2005 squad could reach the top of the NWAACC mountain took place after WWCC’s first encounter with league rival Columbia Basin, Toon said.
“(Former CBC coach) John Patrick said we could win it all,” Toon said. “He realized we had something special going on.”
Top-ranked Walla Walla lived up to its high polling by running the table in the NWAACC tournament. It defeated Olympic, second-seeded Linn-Benton, host Bellevue, and Mount Hood twice.
Mount Hood had a familiar face on its bench, Toon recalled — current Warrior coach Chelsie Speer.
“Our team never had a down match,” Toon said of the season that ended with an overall record of 36-4. “They were a fiercely competitive, confident and sure group. They had no doubt they were going to win it. You’re nervous as a coach, but they showed how confident they were.”
Toon believes the 2005 Warriors’ legacy is as special as the conference crown.
Kubik played at Lewis-Clark State College and coached several state championship teams in Reardan, and was an assistant at Walla Walla in the mid 2010s.
Shuyler attended and played at the University of Indianapolis.
Rusch was an all-conference performer in 2006.
Small went to Washington State.
Shelton later became a coach.
“They set the standard for all others,” Toon said. “It was special for me and the program.”