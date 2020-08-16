Last winter’s storms took their toll on our regional trails.
After a pause because of COVID-19, the Blue Mountain Land Trust Blues Crew has been busy restoring trails in the Umatilla National Forest.
I will be reporting regularly on these trails.
The West Tiger Creek Trail was particularly hit hard.
This trail is special to the Blues Crew, as we have worked on it each season for the last three years.
This year, 20 volunteers over three work parties cut through 20-plus downed trees blocking the trail, cleared brush and repaired sections of wash out.
Approximately 100 pounds of garbage were removed as well.
We restored the trailhead sign that had been vandalized.
The West Tiger Creek Trail No. 3229 in the Umatilla National Forest is a great day hike.
Just 35 minutes from town, this 1.5-mile trail takes you along and across a clear water creek in gorgeous mixed conifer forest.
A number of old growth fir trees dot the canyon.
The trail has a gentle grade and in early summer it is a corridor of wildflowers.
It is a hidden gem and a family friendly trail.
There are several small wading pools in the creek to enjoy. The creek is great for exploring for small fish and frogs.
There are two open areas that are good for small picnics.
The trail ends at a large rockslide that covers an older connection to the Tiger Ridge Trail.
The trail is accessible most of the year.
Spring snow melt will limit creek crossing from March to early May.
More information about this trail and directions can be found at website https://outsidewallawalla.com/activity/west-tiger-creek-trail/.
The Blues Crew is a volunteer organization committed to local trails.
In addition to the U.S. Forest Service, we have partnered with local agencies such as the Corp of Engineers at Bennington Lake, the Audubon Society at Fort Walla Walla and U.S. Fish and Wildlife at McNary Refuge.
Three thousand hours of volunteer hours last year, and 1,000 hours already this year, have resulted in improved regional trails.
No experience is required to participate.
Each work party is led by experienced team leaders who provide guidance as to the work to be performed.
Tools and personal protective gear are provided.
Upcoming events are posted at https://bmlt.org/find-a-work-party.
Greg Brown is the program lead for Blue Mountain Land Trust Blues Crew, which is a volunteer effort to improve the hiking trails in the area.