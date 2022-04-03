Golfed and skied on the same day and hit three trees.
Thankfully, that was golfing.
I also made a snowman.
That’s an 8 on a par 4, golfing.
Living within hollering range of the Blue Mountains, I find spring a great time to dust off the golf clubs or take the kayak for a cruise, to welcome migrating birds or ride the bicycle over the roller-coaster countryside.
It’s also a good time for skiing.
Winter raced by like a freight train roaring down the tracks.
The snow climbed up and down the Blue Mountains, and for a while, in December, buried the Walla Walla Valley up to the top of its wine glasses with white stuff.
Looking out my window, I imagine being a mile high in the mountains enjoying the splendor.
I intend to go skiing then.
But ski shoes bought in 1976 think otherwise. They fall apart, uppers separating from soles.
I take the shoes to a local shop for repair. They come back as good as a nearly half century old product can be, and I want to test the workmanship.
Several months go by.
I see my first robin, wear down the tread on my bike tires.
Winter morphs into spring.
The sun, for months anemic, begins to warm my shoulders.
The golf course gets the spring beauty treatment.
Snow lingers in the high country, calling my name — but being nearly 65 years old I am hard of hearing.
Call me the king of procrastination.
When daffodils bloom, I decide it is time to finally go golfing and skiing all on the same day.
In morning, Horseshoe Prairie Nordic Ski Area beckons, and I am eager to see new signs installed by the Blue Mountain Land Trust’s Blues Crew last summer. The sign posts are at least 10 feet tall, visible in the snowiest of winters.
The area has about 10 miles of marked trails for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing.
Having not cross-country skied for a couple years, I decide to lollygag around the 2.5-mile Tamarack Trail mainly because the new signs advertise it as easy.
The loop follows existing Forest Service roads and has just one gently rolling stretch, done uphill if one skis counterclockwise.
My 1976 Normark waxless skis are up for the challenge.
I try a feeble herringbone up the icy slope, slide backward as if on a banana peel, but make it to the top without a faceplant.
Goal achieved.
Although scenic beauty abounds, and snowpack is ample, the spring trails are not pristine. The Blues Crew grooming program ended in mid-March.
Late March and early April, though, is an excellent time to get out, commune with nature and find solitude.
At Horseshoe Prairie I enjoy skiing without gloves, in a long-sleeved shirt and light jacket.
No worries about hypothermia, frostbite or overcrowded trails.
In Blue Mountains spring, the trees are not festooned with fresh snow.
The snowpack is beginning to melt and refreeze, so icy spots are a bother.
But I am a turtle, not a hare, so a doodling pace is just my speed.
I will save other, more challenging trails — Tenderfoot, Hoot & Holler, Viewpoint, Wandering Wolf, Prairie Loop and Umatilla Rim (to see the deep canyons) for another day.
In the afternoon I play golf. I learn a lot about trees.
Spring is an amazing time in Blue Mountain country.
I can ski and golf all on the same day and hope to not do faceplants in either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.