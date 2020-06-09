The chances of an average golfer making a hole-in-one are roughly 12,500 to 1 according to the National Hole-In-One Registry.
So when Denice Owens knocked her 5-hybrid into the cup on the 127-yard par-3 No. 8 hole at the Walla Walla Country Club last Saturday, she was beating the odds by a considerable margin.
It was her lucky day.
Little could Denice imagine at that exhilarating moment just how lucky or what was about to transpire a few holes later.
Owens approached the 158-yards par 3 17th hole, pulled out her driver and did it again. Her tee shot rolled across the green and disappeared into the cup for her second ace of the day.
The odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round: 67 million to 1.
“If I was her, I would have gone out immediately and bought a lotto ticket because it was her lucky day,” said Milton-Freewater golf pro George Gillette, who has played golf all of his life and has never made a hole-in-one.
“Yes, I still belong to that club,” Gillette said, “although frequency of play might have something to do with it. But kudos to her, she had to be extremely lucky that day.”
Not quite beginners luck, but close. Owens didn’t take up golf until 2008 as a member of the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Wash.
“It’s kind of a cool story,” she recollected.
“My husband Sam took a construction job in the Middle East. He was a good guy -- is a good guy -- but I didn’t want to go to the Middle East and we parted ways.
"And then I found out I had a membership at Sahalee.
“I had been a horseback rider all of my life and I had to make a decision. Ride or learn to play golf? I took up golf and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
She got started by taking lessons from Sahalee pro Sandra Palmer, who played on the LPGA Tour from 1964 through 1997 and has 19 victories to her credit, including the 1975 U.S. Women’s Open.
Owens continued to play out of Sahalee until about a year ago when she moved to Walla Walla.
“I had met Sarah Michelson at a tournament at Twin Lakes and she told me about Walla Walla,” Owens remembered. “I had been there once wine tasting, and I liked it.
“I guess you can say I retired to Walla Walla, at least retired from Corporate America,” she said. “But I would like to get involved in the wine industry in some way.”
Just so long as it doesn’t get in the way of golf.
“I try to play three or four days a week,” she said. “I go all in on whatever it is I do.”
On the day before her amazing round last Saturday, she took a lesson from country club assistant pro Quinton Parnell.
“We worked basically on swing improvement and calibrating clubs,” Owens said. “Quinton is such a good teacher, and I sensed on Saturday that I was playing better.”
She shot an 81 and saw her handicap drop from 17 to 15.
“That’s the best round I’ve had in quite a while,” she said. “Of course, the two aces really helped.”
Owens and her playing companions – Kathy Mauer, Helene Chong and Jane Shaw – all saw her tee shot drop into the cup on the eighth hole. So did a group of men who were coming up the seventh fairway.
“They all came over in their carts to congratulate me,” Owens said. “It was very cute, and it was a really cool feeling.”
After finishing the ninth hole, Mauer insisted that Owens retire the ball she had been playing.
“Kathy was afraid I might lose it,” Owens said. “She took it from me and said she was going to get it dated and give it back to me later.”
So Owens brought out a new ball, not knowing she would need to have it dated as well.
“I didn’t play as well on the back nine,” Owens said. “I was a little rattled and I was trying to hold it together.”
She double-bogeyed the 12th hole and then made a triple on 14. But she made par on the long and difficult 16th hole, which set up her up for her ace at No. 17.
I parred both holes right before the aces,” Owens said. “Which was kind of weird because I don’t make that many pars.”
The pin on the 17th hole was set back and it was impossible for any of the four women to see Owens’ shot find the cup.
“The hole was playing long, which was why I hit driver,” Owens said. “My shot hit the green and rolled and I thought it might have went off the back, but Kathy said she thought it stopped.
“She has better eyesight than me, but none of us saw it go in the hole.
“When we got up there and saw that it was in the cup, I was like ‘No Way!’ We just stared at it, and then I fell on the ground laughing.”
Odds are Owens will never shoot another hole-in-one, much less two aces in one round. But that’s OK with her.
“I have no expectations,” she said. “I just love the game and I love all of my women friends. They have been so awesome and welcoming to me.
“I just can’t wait to get back out on the course and keep improving on my game.”