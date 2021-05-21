The COVID-19 pandemic had an inadvertent benefit for wrestling fans in the Walla Walla Valley.
As uncertainty as to whether indoor athletics would be allowed amid COVID-19 restrictions remained, Walla Walla High boys wrestling head coach Jacob Butenhoff looked into alternative venues.
“I was very well versed throughout this year on policies, procedures and regulations of what we could and could not do,” Butenhoff said. “There was a chance we couldn’t wrestle indoors period, and we looked at where we could wrestle.”
So when the season began and it was determined indoor matches could be held, Butenhoff and new Blue Devil girls wrestling head coach David Marquez thought it’d still be fun to hold an event outdoors at Murr Field.
And the Battle in the Ballpark, slated this Saturday, May 22, at Murr, was born.
“It’s been such a wild year for everybody, but in athletics we’ve had to make decisions fast,” Butenhoff said of scheduling challenges. “We just decided to run with this and give the kids a fun experience in a fun setting. We’re so fortunate in Walla Walla to have a place like Murr Field to be able to do this.”
So on Saturday at 10 a.m., on six wrestling mats on the Murr Field softball and baseball fields, Mid-Columbia Conference boys and girls wrestlers will square off in a chance to compete and give family and friends a chance to watch.
Teams from all the MCC schools — Chiawana, Pasco, Richland, Hanford, Kennewick, Southridge, Kamiakin, Hermiston and host Wa-Hi — will be in attendance.
The event should be over mid-afternoon.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good game plan,” Butenhoff said.
On the Murr softball field, four mats will be out for junior varsity and girls round robin tournaments, guaranteeing at least two matches for each grappler.
And on the baseball field, two mats will be the site of the varsity boys single-elimination tournament — although the goal is to get as much mat time as possible for all the wrestlers.
“Single elimination brackets, we don’t see that often,” Butenhoff said of the boys varsity format. “As coaches, we try to get everyone mat time. On Saturday, if wrestlers lose a round one match, they’ll have an opportunity to wrestle another loser in round one to get more mat time.”
Fans can watch from outside the fences, in the stands as well as around the field.
“We’re looking forward to that. After talking to parents and family members, they’re eager to watch their kids wrestle,” Butenhoff said of the unique opportunity to watch outside wrestling. “One of the cool things about going to baseball games is setting up a lawn chair down the baseline and watching. I’d imagine we’ll have a lot of that happening.
“I think it’ll look pretty cool,” he said. “I love to see a bunch of mats on gym floors, I’m excited to see what it looks like on baseball diamond. I think it’ll be cool looking.”
No concessions will be available, but Butenhoff is hoping event T-shirts will be printed and sold.
And, in the event of rain, contingency plans are in place to move indoors.
“If there’s an all-out downpour, we’ll move it inside,” Butenhoff said. “We’re ready for that if it does happen, but I’ve been watching the weather pretty closely over the last week, and it looks like great weather. There’s a slight chance of rain early in the morning, and if it does we’ll have towels and backpack blowers for drying off mats. So the kids’ll be safe.”
And the MCC competition should be good, he said.
“Our league’s incredibly tough in wrestling,” Butenhoff said. “We’ve got state champions and state placers that are chomping at the bit to compete.”
As for the Blue Devil wrestling teams, Butenhoff and first-year girls head coach Marquez are excited about how well their wrestlers handled COVID-19 restrictions.
“I kept reminding myself in this COVID-era, and student-athletes not being able to compete, we tell them to focus on what you can control,” Butenhoff said. “There are a lot of things that have been out of our control, this is something in our control. To have a fun event, and compete to have your hand raised after a match, I’m looking forward to having people come by and see some wrestling they’ve never seen before.
“I’m thrilled about the teams we have, I can’t say enough good things about them,” he said of the Blue Devil grapplers. “I’m just kind of in awe, to be honest, about where these guys and girls are at in developing their skills. We’ve got a good core group of kids.
“When things shut down, and they were not allowed in the weight room or on mats, they found a way to get better and be safe about it. It speaks volumes about the people they are. Their mindset is the best I’ve ever seen it, across the board.
“One thing that’s fun with our wrestling program, the boys and girls have different schedules, but we’re all of the same family,” Butenhoff said. “Our boys are cheering on girls, and the girls are cheering on the boys. It’s a neat dynamic we’ve got going.”
Wrestlers are required to wear masks during matches, and all undergo pre-match rapid testing for COVID-19 throughout the season.
“It’s wicked hard to keep a mask on in hand-to-hand combat, but we’re having no problem with our wrestlers wearing masks,” Butenhoff said. “They want to wrestle, and they’ll do what they need to do to do it.”
So Saturday’s Battle in the Ballpark, as with navigating the entire COVID-19 pandemic, is succinctly summed up by Butenhoff:
“It’s definitely uncharted territory.”