Burned out from reading too many books, disheartened by the news on cable TV and still a few hours away from my afternoon jog, I decided it was time to look for another way to deal with this coronavirus insanity.
So I turned to my fantasy baseball league and began doing some homework in preparation for the upcoming draft, even though it might never happen. It all depends, of course, on the fate of the real baseball season.
And that’s when I got an idea, dug through my closet and unearthed my treasured baseball card collections from the 1955 and 1956 seasons. As a young boy I had collected complete sets from both of those years, although some cards have been misplaced or somehow lost along the way.
It had occurred to me as I paged through magazines that analyzed current players and projected their 2020 stats that today’s players just aren’t as colorful as they once were. And my baseball cards supported my contention.
I’m talking about the many clever nicknames players went by back in the 1950s.
Not just slogans that are bestowed upon players by sports writers or fans — Ken Griffey Jr., aka The Kid; James Paxton, aka Big Maple; Max Scherzer, aka Mad Max — but actual nicknames to which the players themselves answered.
Perhaps the best example of a current player with a great nickname is Buster Posey, the longtime Giants catcher who is really Gerald Dempsey Posey III. With a handle like that, it’s no wonder Posey stuck with Buster.
Mookie Betts, late of the Red Sox and now a Dodgers outfielder, is another example. His given name is Marcus Lynn.
Likewise Scooter Gennett, a Brewers shortstop who is Ryan Joseph on his birth certificate.
There are a few other current players who answer to nicknames, like Tigers pitcher Buck (George Runie) Farmer, Rockies pitcher Chi Chi (Alexander) Gonzalez, Phillies shortstop Didi (Mariekson Julius) Gregorius and Rowdy (Ryan John) Tellez, a first baseman for the Blue Jays.
But the list isn’t long.
More likely in today’s game, players choose to be identified by initials. Examples are D.J. LeMahieu, Yankees infielder; J.T. Realmuto, Phillies catcher; C.J. Cron, Tigers first baseman; J.D. Davis, Mets outfielder; J.P. Crawford, Mariners shortstop; J.D. Martinez, Red Sox outfielder; A.J. Pollock, Dodgers outfielder; and J.A. Happ, Yankees pitcher.
But in perusing my baseball card collections, I was struck by how many players answered to nicknames back in the day, many of them singularly clever. And a Google search substantiated that it was a longstanding practice among baseball players that began long before I was introduced to the game.
My card collection included Yankees great Yogi Berra, a catcher who won three American League MVP awards during his 19-year big league career. He picked up the nickname Yogi as a teenager and was never known as Lawrence Peter Berra as a professional ballplayer.
Duke Snider, the slugging outfielder for the Brooklyn and later Los Angeles Dodgers, was always Duke and never Edwin Donald, his given name, during his baseball career.
The same can be said for White Sox outfielder Minnie Minoso, Giants outfielder Dusty Rhodes and Indians shortstop Chico Carrasquel. Dixie Howell was a pitcher for the White Sox in the ‘50s and Windy McCall pitched for the Giants.
I found three Whiteys and two Reds among my baseball cards.
Whitey Ford was the Yankees’ ace left-handed pitcher, Whitey Lockman played the outfield for the Giants and Whitey Herzog was a Senators outfielder. Red Schoendienst, of course, was an all-star second baseman who played 19 years in the bigs, most of them with the Cardinals. And Red Wilson was a Tigers catcher.
Two of my personal favorites are Cardinals as well, outfielder Rip Ripulski and pitcher Vinegar Bend Mizell. Rip’s given name is Eldon John and Mizell’s is Wilmer David.
There have been numerous Mickeys over the years. Yankees outfielder Mickey Mantle is doubtless the best known, but he really doesn’t count since Mickey Charles is his given name.
Mantle, who is regarded as the greatest switch hitter of all time and blasted 536 home runs and stole 153 bases in his 18-year career, was also the recipient of a slogan. He was known as the Commerce Comet in recognition of the Oklahoma town in which he grew up.
And slogans, it seems, were as common in the 1950s as they are now.
Red Sox outfielder Ted Williams was the Splendid Splinter, the Cardinals’ Stan Williams was Stan the Man, the Braves’ Hank Aaron was Hammerin’ Hank and the Giants’ Willie Mays was the Say-Hey Kid.
And in earlier times, the Tigers’ Ty Cobb was the Georgia Peach, and the Yankees’ Lou Gehrig was the Iron Horse and Joe DiMaggio the Yankee Clipper. The Pirates Honus Wagner was called the Flying Dutchman.
As for earlier nicknames, some of the best were Hack Wilson of the Cubs, Dizzy Dean of the Cardinals, Ducky Medwick of the Cards and Rabbit Maranville of the old Brooklyn Robins. And don’t forget Satchell Paige, the Negro Leagues great who made his major league career with the Indians in 1948 at the age of 42.
Paige earned his nickname through a career that took him to such baseball outposts as Mexico, the Domincan Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico to stateside locals such as Pennsylvania, California, North Dakota and Missouri. And all of that before he got his chance to pitch in the majors.
Years later, an outfielder named Harry Simpson would establish a similar nickname for a similar track record. Suitcase Simpson played eight seasons in the big leagues for the five different teams — Athletics, Yankees, Indians, White Sox and Pirates — and was traded in season three times between 1951 and 1958 before being twice traded in his final year in 1959.
Of course, in all likelihood the most recognized nickname of all time belongs to George Herman Ruth. Forever known as Babe Ruth, the Yankees great set big league records with 61 home runs in 1927 and 714 for his career that spanned 1914 to 1935.
And Ruth was also accredited with no fewer than three slogans as well: the Bambino, the Sultan of Swat and the Colossus of Clout.
Well, that’s enough of this baseball diversion. Time to get back to the coronavirus.