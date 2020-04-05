The act of shuffling through my old baseball cards while researching for a column that appeared in last Sunday’s Union-Bulletin brought back a flood of memories.
Good memories I might add.
I was 12 years old in the late spring and summer of 1956 when I collected my first complete set of Topps baseball cards.
I had accumulated random cards from previous years and followed baseball from a casual distance. But it wasn’t until ’56 that I became a baseball fan for life, and collecting cards was my way of connecting with the game.
Collecting cards was joyful in itself.
They began to appear for sale at the local dime store in late March or early April for 10 cents a pack. Each pack contained six cards and a stick of bubblegum.
I’m not sure why they bothered to include the gum because the cards were the prize. But we collectors indulged in the gum just the same and no doubt incrementally raised the profit line for dentists everywhere.
The best part about the bubblegum was the powdery residue and sweet aroma that remained on the cards long after the gum was chewed up and spit out. Sometimes I swear that I can still smell that bubblegum sweetness on my cards 60 some years later.
Financing my habit was in itself a challenge.
I would tramp the ditches along the highway outside of town in search of discarded soda pop bottles that could be turned in for a deposit of a few pennies. And as soon as I had enough pennies for a pack of cards, I was off to the dime store.
I also trapped pocket gophers in the spring, and the county ponied up 35 cents for the two front feet of each gopher you could trap. I set three traps each morning and again each evening, and even with moderate success I was able to feed my addiction.
The trick, of course, was completing each set of cards.
Sometimes you might wind up with duplicates or even triplicates of one player while others proved to be allusive. At least through conventional buying power.
And that’s when the trading began.
And I proved to be excellent at dickering. You might say I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump, because I understood The Art of the Deal.
If you happened to have two Mickey Mantle cards, for instance, and I was that lucky on more than one occasion, you could turn one Mickey into a motherlode of cards you needed to complete your set.
To be fair, though, I had my weaknesses as well.
I was a Milwaukee Braves fan, and if there was a Braves card that I didn’t have — especially if it happened to be Eddie Mathews — I could be had.
I didn’t know until much later that you could actually send away and buy an entire collection of cards in one fell swoop. I could never have afforded such a financial outlay in those days, but what would be the fun of that in the first place.
Collecting sports cards has become a business, and hefty price tags have been placed on certain cards that have been deemed more valuable.
But they need to be in mint condition to command top dollar.
None of my cards are in mint condition.
My baseball cards spent pleasant summer days jammed into the back pocket of my jeans as I pedaled around town on a beat-up bike.
On winter afternoons they were dealt like playing cards as some of my friends and I would play self-invented games of card baseball or card basketball.
We didn’t collect basketball cards. But there were plenty of baseball players with basketball backgrounds, and they were the most desired cards in our imaginary basketball game.
Braves pitcher Gene Conley was the most coveted of all because the 6-foot-8 former Washington State Cougar was also a basketball star for the Boston Celtics.
Pittsburgh’s O’Brien twins – Johnny and Eddie – were two others who were quick to make the cut.
They were legendary basketball players at Seattle University in the early 1950s.
Another Pirates player, shortstop Dick Groat, was a basketball All-American at Duke.
And we used Cubs pitcher Bob Rush in our basketball game because he was 6-5, and there weren’t many 6-5 baseball players in those years.
For decades my card collections have found homes in the same old quart-sized milk cartons circa 1956.
By slicing one side off of the waxed cartons, the cards fit perfectly.
It never occurred to me to store my baseball cards in see-through cellophane sleeves designed to protect their dollar value. My cards were never for sale and never will be.
Their value is in the memories.