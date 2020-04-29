The panel of judges responsible for determining the winners of the Blue Mountain Sports Awards these past 43 years should be commended for their dedication and fairness.
As I rummaged through my sports awards files earlier this month, I was struck by the scope of their work and by the diversity of outcomes the voting panels ultimately reached.
The Blue Mountain Sports Awards — which won’t be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — was designed to showcase the region’s most successful athletes, coaches and teams regardless of the level at which that success was achieved.
And to that end, it has been a wildly successful process.
Perhaps not surprisingly, Wa-Hi and DeSales have reaped the lion’s share of Male Athlete of the Year awards.
Including ties, 21 Blue Devils and 14 Irish have been presented with that trophy.
But athletes from Whitman College, Mac-Hi, College Place, Weston-McEwen, Prescott and Pomeroy have been selected as well.
Another 20 Blue Devils have been recipients of the Female Athlete of the Year award.
But after that it’s spread out like a shotgun blast, with athletes from Whitman, Walla Walla Community College, Mac-Hi, DeSales, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Dayton, Waitsburg, Pomeroy, Weston-McEwen and Burbank all taking center stage.
DeSales heads the list of Scholar-Athlete award winners with nine, followed by Wa-Hi and Weston-McEwen with four each.
But with the exception of Burbank, which was only under consideration for the awards for a short period of time, athletes from every other school in the region have been selected.
The Team of the Year and Coach of the Year awards are the most diverse of all.
Perhaps surprisingly, WWCC teams have been selected no fewer than 10 times to lead the way, followed by Wa-Hi and DeSales with seven selections each.
But teams from Whitman, Mac-Hi, Weston-McEwen, Dayton, Pomeroy, Touchet, Waitsburg, Prescott and Waitsurg-Prescott’s sports combine have all accepted the trophy at least once.
Wa-Hi coaches have been singled out 10 times and DeSales and WWCC coaches eight times each. Coaches from Whitman, Mac-Hi, Touchet, Dayton, Weston-McEwen, Prescott and Waitsburg-Prescott are also on the list.
DeSales Hall of Fame coach Kim Cox is far and away the Blue Mountain Sports Awards’ single biggest winner. Cox led the Irish to 19 state baseball championships and three state football titles over a 34-year head coaching career, and he has been honored as the Blue Mountain Coach of the Year no fewer than seven times, all of them coming in the decade of the ’90s.
Three other coaches have won the award three times each and there are a pair of two-time winners.
Two of the coaches with three trophies each are Whitman’s Michelle Ferenz and WWCC’s Bobbi Hazeltine, who it seems have turned Walla Walla into a women’s college basketball hotbed.
Ferenz’s awards came in 2004, 1013 and 2014. And her teams were rewarded in ’04 and ’14.
Hazeltine took home the trophy in 2001, 2010 and 2018, and all three of those teams were likewise honored. And Hazeltine and her Warriors were in the hunt again this year with a 26-2 record and a league championship that made them one of the prohibitive favorites before the awards were canceled due to the coronavirus.
Wa-Hi boys basketball coach Jim Thacker also won Coach of the Year three times (1983, 1991, 1999) while Touchet football coach Wayne Dickey (1980, 2000) and Mac-Hi boys soccer coach Jose Garcia (2006, 2007) were each picked twice.
Thacker’s Blue Devils were selected Team of the Year in ’83 and again in ’99. Dickey’s Indians and Garcia’s Pioneers were honored both years their coaches were.
DeSales’ Emily Picerne is the only athlete to be selected three times. She was Female Athlete of the Year outright in 1981 and 1983 after sharing the award with Wa-Hi basketball star Debbie Reser in 1980.
Picerne is the only DeSales girl ever to win the award. And ironically she was recognized more for her national-level achievements for the YMCA Swim Team than anything she accomplished as an Irish athlete.
Wa-Hi, meanwhile, has a trio of two-time winners: Jeanne Eggart (1997-98), Seville Broussard (1994-95) and Alyson Ambler (2012-13).
Weston-McEwen’s Amber Weatherspoon (1997-98) and Mac-Hi’s Colette Roberts (2015-16) are the only other two-time Female Athlete of the Year winners who did so for their respective high schools.
Whitman’s Tim Howell and Wa-Hi’s David Bingham and Carl Jones are the only two-time recipients of Male Athlete of the Year. Howell, a star basketball player for the Blues, did it most recently in 2016-17.
Bingham, who excelled in football, basketball and baseball as a prep athlete, was selected in 1988 and again in 1989 when he shared the honor with Wa-Hi teammate Ricky Wilson.
And Jones, following in Picerne’s wake, doubled up as a YMCA swimmer in 2006-07.
Don Abbey of Waitsburg won the first two Scholar-Athlete awards in 1984-85. Jennie Close of DeSales followed suit in 1992-93 and Weston-McEwen’s Noel Griggs turned the trick in 2008-09.
Only four times over the course of 43 years has an athlete picked up two awards in the same year.
Kenneth Rooks of College Place was both Male Athlete and Scholar-Athlete in 2018. DeSales’ Brian Lindgren did the same in 1999 as did Mac-Hi’s Craig Douglas in 1996.
Whitman’s Heather Johns, another basketball standout, was both Female Athlete and Scholar-Athlete in 2014.
Amy Wilkins and Jeremy Claridge are a pair of unorthodox two-time winners.
Wilkins was the Female Athlete of the Year in 1991 as a star all-around athlete at Wa-Hi and then won again in 1993 as a volleyball and basketball standout at WWCC.
Claridge was the Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2001 while at Walla Walla Valley Academy and came back to win the same award again in 1996, this time for his academic excellence at Walla Walla College.
DeSales’ Richard family has quite a claim to Blue Mountain Sports Awards hardware.
Todd Richard, a left-handed pitcher who would be drafted and signed professionally by the Cleveland Indians, was Male Athlete of the Year in 1979. Younger brothers Brian (1982) and Jason (1994) would win as well, and Todd’s son Casey was voted Male Athlete in 2000.
And how about Jeff Reinland?
Reinland was selected Male Athlete for his basketball exploits at Pomeroy way back in 1980. Thirty-seven years later, he would be named Coach of the Year for leading his WWCC men’s basketball team to the 2017 Northwest Athletic Conference championship.
Then there’s Waitsburg-Prescott and the Bartlows.
Jeff Bartlow was tabbed Coach of the Year 2012 after guiding his team to the Class B-11 state football championship the previous fall. Bartlow’s team was also honored, and his senior son Zach was voted Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Zach Bartlow also quarterbacked that championship team, was an all-state selection and a finalist for Male Athlete of the Year. That honor went to Weston-McEwen basketball standout Dallas Reich instead, but it could just as easily have been Bartlow and given W-P an unprecedented four trophies in one night.
Whitman College made it a moot point two years later.
The Blues women’s basketball team was Team of the Year in 2014, Ferenz claimed her third Coach of the Year honor and star player Johns was tabbed Female Athlete of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
And just for good measure, Whitman swimming standout Karl Mering was selected Male Athlete of the Year as the Blues went a perfect 5-for-5 on trophy night.
That’s a Blue Mountain Sports Awards record that can never be beaten.