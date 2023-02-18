The year of 1966 was a big one for Walla Walla, though few recognized the significance, at least for several years. But more on that in a moment.
In that year, Lynden B. Johnson was president.
The Chicago Bulls joined the NBA.
The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota North Stars, now known as the Dallas Stars, joined the NHL.
John Lennon proclaimed a self-edifying statement that he was “more popular than Jesus,” which may, in fact, be frighteningly true.
The Flintstones aired its series finale, as did The Dick Van Dyke Show.
One of the most important legal cases in the history of our country, the case of Miranda v. Arizona, was heard in 1966.
Ground was broken for the development of the World Trade Center in New York and Caesars Palace opened in Las Vegas.
The Doors released their self-titled debut album and Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek debuted in 1966.
One of America’s most notorious roadsters, the Chevrolet Camaro, was introduced that year.
Ronald Reagan — yes, “the actor” — was elected governor of California in 1966.
Sadly, Walt Disney, an American icon, passed away while producing The Jungle Book.
And, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, was shown for the first time in 1966.
Sticking with the sports theme, Bobby Hull set the NHL single-season scoring record in 1966.
Texas Western, now known as the University of Texas at El Paso, made a significant societal statement by starting five African-American athletes against the famed Kentucky Wildcats, coached by the renowned Adolph Rupp, something that was unheard of and nearly unfathomable, and were even brazen enough to win and claim their first and only national championship!
Now, back to why the year 1966 is so significant to Walla Wallans.
Batman — yes that Batman — starring Walla Walla’s native son, Adam West, debuted in 1966.
However, this is not a column on perhaps our most adored of Walla Wallans.
Instead, I want to highlight a man who is no less a hero — albeit far less recognized — and that, ladies and gentlemen, is a shame.
In 1966, a local sports official laced up his shoes, put a whistle around his neck and donned the dreaded “stripes” for the first time.
Never one to concern himself with applause, nor to seek a captive audience, neither will Walla Walla’s longest standing, active sports official ever have a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
However, I want to assure you, dear reader, of what Vic Walker does have, and that is the respect of his peers.
What Vic Walker should also have is the gratitude of nearly every parent, coach and athlete to compete in this Valley over the past 57 years.
It takes someone special to be dedicated to anything for 57 years.
To put things into perspective, this author is 44. My parents did not even know each other 57 years ago.
That is a startling, and humbling, thought.
Vic Walker, a man I consider a mentor and a friend, has convictions strong enough to motivate him to commit to the oft-thankless craft of officiating for more than a decade than I have been alive.
Ponder, for a moment, being yelled and cursed at by total strangers in the stands of a game.
Think about the thoughts that would be summoned in your mind, when an adult coach who preaches steadfast sportsmanship pre-game, then calls you names during the game that would make a sailor blush.
Imagine, if you would, hearing the whispers of immature adolescents who think it is funny to encourage their peers to throw insults at someone they do not know.
If a total stranger, with rage in their eyes, threatened you, what would your response be?
It is difficult to imagine many individuals who have the fortitude to not respond in kind, or at all.
Visualize the pressure of a full gymnasium or stadium and the anxiety that is involved in every decision you make, especially when those decisions impact so many other people.
How do you respond when all those negative opinions about you that are formed, when you make a decision, even if it is a “by the book” right call?
I know from experience that all these things happen, game-in and game-out.
If you care at all about the art of officiating — and it is an art — these truths can be paralyzing.
There are times you lose sleep over what one team thinks is a bad call, and the other half of the audience thinks is the right call; or even worse, when you make the right call and a coach, parent, students in the stands or athlete hurls slurs in your direction, when they themselves, are in fact, ignorant of the rules.
It is a maddening craft at times.
These inevitabilities of officiating are what cause each of us to look forward to the end of the season and a bit of respite from the malaise of our responsibilities.
Often coaches, who feel their own unique pressures, look forward to the end of the season because it promises a nine-month break from the grind and weariness of a season, as many coaches only coach one sport.
That is not always the case with small-town sports officials. Many of them go from one season to another, without much of, if any, break in between.
In fact, sports seasons often overlap, which means that Vic and many other officials have no “offseason.”
So why does one do it? Why does Vic still lace them up at the age of 84? Why put up with the pressure and the nay-sayers and the ignorant masses for 57 years?
I know the answer.
Without ever asking Vic this question, I knew the answer.
Vic loves kids.
Sure, there is the benefit of the exercise, and it is exercise keeping up with pre-teens and teens playing sports.
But, most of all, Vic loves giving youth the opportunity to fall in love with playing sports.
There are also lessons that are taught: commitment; dedication; fairness; impartiality; humility; hard work; patience; meekness.
The list could go on and on. Lessons taught, not so much in word, but lessons taught in work and deed.
Without those of us, who want nothing more than to not be noticed, without the Vic Walkers of the world, there are no sports.
At least no sports played in fairness.
Without officials, the opportunities for these lessons on the courts and fields are lost.
Without the Vic Walkers there are no Peter Sirmons. There are no Drew Bledsoes.
I could name more, but yes, Vic Walker has been on the field, up close and personal, when two of Walla Walla’s more famous players who went on to play in the NFL, played at Wa-Hi.
Here is one of the great things about Vic, one of the humblest men I know: he does not care if he is on the field, or on the court, for the biggest game of the week, or if he is calling a contest between two of the smallest schools in the state.
He does not care if he is calling a game in a gym with no air conditioning in the summer (yes, those things still exist), or if he is calling a game in the snow with a negative wind chill.
When the call comes, when it is Vic’s time to lace them up, he will be there.
He will not call a perfect game, none of us ever do.
But I assure you, Vic will enjoy himself and, more importantly, he will rest in the fact he is bringing joy to the youth in this Valley and take pride, too, that he is allowing kids to love sports and teaching lessons along the way.
Father time catches up with us all. I can only hope that I am able to still run up and down the fields and courts of this Valley and call as many games as Vic has done when I finally take the whistle off for the last time.
While he has never made a declaration to me that he is “hanging them up” soon, the inevitable is coming.
I believe it would be a shame if his contributions to sports in this Valley would go unrecognized, and so this is my humble plea to the people in this Valley: take the time to thank Vic Walker.
Seek him out and shower him with your gratitude.
Your, your childrens' and very well your grandchildrens' and even your great grandchildrens,' childhoods were made a little better because of this man’s contributions to the youth in this Valley.
They were allowed to fall in love with sports, in large part, because of a man who would rather go from football in the fall, to basketball in the winter, to baseball and softball in the spring and summer, unnoticed.
Vic, my hats off to you!
The world may not know your name, but the people in this Valley undoubtedly should.
And may we all remember the lessons you have taught us, each and every one of us!
Chris Carlile was born and raised in the Walla Walla Valley, playing youth sports with Vic Walker as an official. After moving back to the Valley in 2010, he began officiating, working alongside Walker during his career.
