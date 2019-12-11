Daily Bulletin
No. 1 Louisville among trio knocked from unbeaten ranks
NEW YORK — Top-ranked Louisville, No. 4 Maryland and No. 18 Butler were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten on Tuesday night.
At Madison Square Garden in New York, Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped Texas Tech knock off Louisville 70-57.
Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke.
At State College, Pennsylvania, Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a 76-69 win over Maryland.
In Waco, Texas, Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin’s potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left and No. 11 Baylor held on to beat Butler 53-52.
Belichick says Patriots coaches had nothing to do with filming
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says neither he nor his coaching staff has watched any video footage shot by an in-house production team now at the center of an NFL investigation for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline at a recent game.
Belichick said during a conference call Tuesday he was not involved and had no knowledge of what took place during Sunday’s Bengals-Browns game in Cleveland. Belichick said he wasn’t informed of it until Monday afternoon.
In a statement posted on Twitter and the team website Monday night, the Patriots said a three-person crew producing a web series titled “Do Your Job” “inappropriately filmed the field from the press box” as part of a feature on the scouting department. The filming took place “without specific knowledge of league rules,” the statement said.
The Patriots’ statement also said that while they were granted credentials for the crew from the Browns, “our failure to inform the Bengals and the league was an unintended oversight.” When confronted, the team said the crew “immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully.”
Washington CB Thomas suspended by NFL for substance abuse
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington cornerback Simeon Thomas has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The league announced Thomas’ suspension Tuesday that extends through the end of this season and Week 1 of 2020. Thomas is suspended without pay during that time.
Thomas became a surprise contributor in Washington’s secondary this season. He has played in 12 games and moved up the depth chart after the coaching staff decided to bench veteran cornerback Josh Norman.
The 26-year-old was a sixth-round pick of the Browns in 2018 out of Louisiana.
Russia likely to challenge WADA’s four-year suspension
GENEVA — Sports punishments imposed on Russia this week closed one big body of work for the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Now, the sports lawyers can enter the field — yet again, in a doping scandal that has raged since 2014.
A Russian legal challenge seems certain after Russia’s anti-doping agency was suspended by the global watchdog Monday using powers gained only last year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin already said “we have the grounds to appeal,” and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev urged national sports authorities to take up the fight.
A four-year ban on Russia’s identity at Olympic Games and world championships is the main sanction for state tampering with data from the Moscow testing laboratory.
Athletes implicated in doping or whose data was manipulated will be barred from those major events. Russia also cannot bid for or be awarded rights to host those events, WADA’s executive committee agreed.
A hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected early next year in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Dallas Stars fire second-year coach Montgomery for conduct
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday for what the team called unprofessional conduct.
General manager Jim Nill said Montgomery had acted inconsistently with “core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.” He did not elaborate.
Nill said he became aware Sunday of an act by Montgomery and that the decision to relieve the coach of his duties came after an internal investigation that included discussions with the team’s general counsel. While again not going into detail, Nill said it was not a criminal act, and had no connection to present or past players.
Nill, who hired Montgomery, called the incident a “total surprise.”
Rick Bowness, who came on an assistant coach with Montgomery, was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Young, McFadden, White among College Football Hall inductees
NEW YORK — Vince Young put up dizzying dual-threat numbers at Texas before it was common in college football.
Arkansas’ Darren McFadden was one of the first great running backs to get swept aside as college football became dominated by the wave of dual-threat quarterbacks who followed Young.
Lorenzo White was a standout at Michigan State in the days when running backs were college football’s biggest stars, but his best season came as a sophomore when Heisman Trophy winners were always upperclassmen.
Young, McFadden and White were among 13 players and two coaches inducted into College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night at the National Football Foundation’s awards dinner in New York.
Ex-Memphis coach Norvell won’t coach Tigers in Cotton Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis coach Mike Norvell says he won’t coach the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl now that he’s taken the Florida State job.
Norvell said Tuesday in a letter to Memphis fans that the transition to a new job made him unable to coach the Cotton Bowl. The 15th-ranked Tigers (12-1) face No. 13 Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas.
Norvell was introduced as Florida State’s coach Sunday, one day after he led Memphis to a 29-24 victory over No. 23 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Ryan Silverfield, a co-offensive coordinator on Norvell’s Memphis staff, has been named the Tigers’ interim head coach.