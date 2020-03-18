DAYTON — Ski Bluewood announced Tuesday it is closed effective immediately for the rest of the season.
Gates will remain open with staff on hand in the Guest Services area Wednesday through Sunday, March 18-22, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day for guests and staff to pick up gear, get pass pictures taken for next season, and ask questions.
"After careful consideration of all options, and with our top priority continuing to be the health and safety of our staff, guests and community, Bluewood is officially closing for the season, effective immediately," the press release said. "The management and owners of Bluewood extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our guests, staff, vendors and community partners for your part in making this a great season on the mountain. You are what it’s all about."
The released added the following notes:
"LIFT TICKET VOUCHERS: All unused lift ticket vouchers for the 2019-20 season, including Stocking Stuffers, contest winner vouchers, trade vouchers, and bulk ticket sales, will be honored next season. Please save your voucher(s) in a safe place and bring them up during the next (2020-21) season to redeem at that time.
"LOST AND FOUND: If you have a lost item, please contact the office and describe what you’re missing. Leave a message if needed, and/or send a photo by email if you have one. We’ll respond as soon as possible. The office number is (509) 382-4725. The email address is info@bluewood.com.
"OFFICE HOURS: On select weekdays, the mountain office will be open from 9a-4p to answer calls and emails. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we do our best to respond to each call and message.
"PICK UP NEXT SEASON’S PASS THIS WEEK: New this spring, you can get your season pass photo taken at Bluewood to beat the rush next winter. Purchase your pass in the lodge, or online at https://bluewood.com/purchase/season-passes. If you come to the mountain Wednesday through Sunday (March 18-22), you can get your photo taken and leave with pass in hand. Save 30-50 percent off regular pass prices during the Spring Season Pass Sale."