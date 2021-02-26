The Walla Walla Valley Baseball Club’s initial registration to join the spring and summer baseball program, which includes American Legion Baseball, ends Monday.
Those registering early will have priority for team assignments.
The program is open to those in third grade through junior year of high school.
Those in the seventth grade or higher will be eligible for the Legion program, which is the Walla Walla Griz and Walla Walla Bruins. These teams are in an Eastern Washington league but will also play in tournaments out of the area.
Those in the sixth grade or lower will be placed on independent travel teams.
This is not a substitute for Little League, but an opportunity for additional completion.
Walla Walla Valley Baseball Club encourages all those eligible for Little League to play in either the Valley or Pacific leagues.
There is no cost and no obligation to be considered for one of our teams. There will be fees to participate in the program once a player has been assigned a team.
Players can register at clubs.bluesombrero.com/wwvwabaseballclub
For more information, email walla2baseball@gmail.com or call 509-520-1937.