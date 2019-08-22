SEATTLE — It might not have any players yet, but the Seattle XFL franchise has a name.
And a logo.
Drum roll please.
The Seattle Dragons, with a fierce green and red dragon logo.
After more than eight months without a name or logo, the team got both as the league rolled out names and logos for all eight teams in the league on Wednesday, which begins play the weekend of Feb. 8-9.
“Today, our team is born,” said Dragons president Ryan Gustafson after media personality Colin Cowherd helped unveil the name on a show livestreamed by the league.
Gustafson said there was a big list of options, “but this is the one we landed on early on.”
Jim Zorn, the coach and general manager of the Dragons, said he likes the name.
“I think it’s awesome and I am really excited about the colors as well because we can do a lot with that,” he said.
The Dragons expects to unveil their uniforms by Thanksgiving, Gustafson said.
The league will hold a player draft in October and the schedule is expected to be announced in September.