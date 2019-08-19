Darren Black of Seattle’s Rainier Golf & Country Club and his team of four amateurs took top honors Sunday at the Wine Valley Golf Club at the conclusion of the 36-hole pro-am portion of the Northwest Open Invitational.

The 54-hole Northwest Open, one of the oldest golf tournaments in the Pacific Northwest, began this morning at Wine Valley and continues through Wednesday. Top professional and amateur players began play off both nines at 7 a.m. and again this afternoon at 12:30.

Black and his squad of Jeff Hanna, RJ Merritt, Jimmy Kimmel and Jamie Kalua turned in a 36-hole total of 231 net to win the pro-am event by four shots. Pros Jason Aichele of Richland’s Meadow Springs Country Club and Ryan Malby of the Iron Horse Golf Club in White Fish, Mont., led their teams to a tie for second place at 235.

A pair of Walla Walla amateur players, Dan Kaylor and John LeFriec, were members of a team led by Mark Gardner of Spokane’s The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course that finished tied for eighth place at 240.

Wine Valley head pro Chris Issacson and his team of amateurs finished 12th at 245 and Brady Sharp, a pro also representing Wine Valley, finished 13th at 246. Sharp’s team included Walla Walla amateurs Eric Kimball, Todd Kimball, Gary Graybeal and John Hair.

And a Veterans Memorial Golf Course team led by pros Chris Repass and Mike Early finished in 15th place at 252. Repass played Saturday and did not turn in a scorecard; Early led the team Sunday and shot even-par 72 to finish tied for seventh.

Amateur members of the team were Bruce Murr, Ron Sullivan, Dennis Early and Ron Alexander, all from Walla Walla.

Sharp was the event’s top professional after Saturday’s round with a 4-under-par 68, but he followed that up with a 74 Sunday.

Meadow Springs’ Aichele led the way Sunday with a 68 after a first-round 70.