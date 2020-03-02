Joe Schiaffo won the sixth annual Bogey Bowl on Saturday.
The bowling portion of the event was held at Bowlaway Lanes, and Schiaffo highlighted the session with a 248 scratch game.
The competition then moved to Veterans Memorial Golf Course, where George Kaup provided the excitement with a hole in one on the sixth hole.
Schiaffo was the overall champion, with Kaup finishing first in the Men's Division.
James Silva was second and third place was shared by Trent Fowler and Ramon Montoya.
The Ladies Division was led by Val Cole, followed by Heidi Weise in second. Third place was claimed by Karen Kowalski, followed by Sandy Price in fourth.