Marcella Rietz, 46, of Walla Walla, swam, biked and ran for more than 11 straight hours, virtually nonstop, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Oct. 10, and though her body was done long ahead of the finish line, she proudly completed the Ironman World Championship triathlon — the Super Bowl of endurance sports.
One of about 2,500 athletes from around the world racing in Kona that day, with only 17 hours to complete 140.6 miles, the Whitman College alumn (Class of 1995), and mother of both Walla Walla High School senior Blaz Rietz and 2018 Wa-Hi graduate Makena Rietz, came away from the grueling experience just happy to be there.
Only 13 months earlier, a traumatic accident here with a moving vehicle while riding her bike through the intersection of Chestnut Street and South Second Avenue put Rietz on an ambulance to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center.
She still suffers from several physical and emotional issues.
“I said leading into Kona that my race goal was to have fun and enjoy the day and be thankful that I have the ability to compete at this level,” Rietz said. “I told myself that whatever my result in Kona, I would still be happy with what I’ve achieved this year, what I have learned and the results and races I’ve had, up to and including Kona.
“Since the accident, I’ve been grateful I get to do this,” Rietz said. “I am alive and able.”
Rietz completed Kona in 11 hours, 25 minutes and 35 seconds, placing her in the top third of 92 in the Female 45-49 Division.
The demand that comes just from attempting to complete an Ironman triathlon will frighten most people.
But the accident gave Rietz a new perspective after more than 15 years of grueling triathlons, marathons and other endurance races, helping her rediscover the joy of being able to swim, bike and run for hours on end with little break.
“I was determined to have fun,” Rietz said. “On the world stage, it is super easy to get so wrapped up in the pressure, desire to have this be the best race, perform, stress, and etc. that you forget to relish in the fact of where you are.
“You are racing with the best of the best, in one of the most beautiful settings in the world, and surrounded by thousands of people who believe in you,” Rietz said. “I wanted to enjoy it and have fun.”
The 2019 Ironman World Championship actually served as a rematch between Rietz and Kona.
Two years ago, Rietz realized a lifelong dream just qualifying for Kona.
Oct. 14, 2017 saw Rietz complete the Ironman World Championship with a time of 13:28.17, but despite the glory that comes with crossing the finish line at such a challenge, she was far from done.
“After Kona 2017, I was left with this burning desire to redeem myself,” Rietz said. “I wanted another go. To be completely honest, I really felt like I had something to prove — more to myself than anyone else. I had an axe to grind with the Kona course.”
The first time came with a lot of uncertainty, surrounded by so many of the world’s best (“I was fairly stressed, and questioned if I belonged,” Rietz said looking back.) so upon fulfilling her lifelong dream, she promptly set her sights on returning to Kona in 2019.
One week’s training meant anywhere from 18-28 hours, and might have included 200 miles cycling, 50 miles running and nine miles swimming.
All the while, Rietz circled on her calendar Sept. 30, 2018 and an Ironman qualifying event out in Chattanooga, Tenn.
A month before Chattanooga, training put Rietz on her bike for more than 100 miles from home, out to Ski Bluewood in Dayton, then over to Fort Walla Walla to watch her son Blaz run with the Wa-Hi cross country team.
Taking Chestnut on the way back home, Rietz instead wound up in the hospital.
“I purposely chose Chestnut because I thought it would be safer with the new bike lane, as opposed to riding east on Poplar,” Rietz said. “I was riding east through the intersection of Chestnut and Second when a car failed to yield as it turned south off of Chestnut towards Second. The impact was immediate.
“I never had a chance to brake, nor did the vehicle,” Rietz said. “I remember hitting the front passenger side of the vehicle. I remember hearing my feet unclip from the pedals. I remember thinking I should tuck. I was told I did a few flips in the air as I was launched with my bike, unattached, over the car.
“I landed over 20-30 feet from the point of impact,” Rietz said. “I was knocked unconscious. When I came to, I was in pain.”
Her helmet cracked, her bike totalled, an ambulance took Rietz to the hospital.
Ironman Chattanooga only a month away, with the top two finishers in the Female 45-49 Division qualifying for Kona 2019, training was put on hold.
Rietz had new priorities.
“I was not myself for quite some time, and I still suffer some lingering issues from the crash,” Rietz said. “One of the most noticeable casualties after the crash was my confidence. When I resumed training, there were definitely some moments when I doubted myself as training pieces didn’t always come together.
“The first day I went back to the pool, I remember changing in the locker room, walking to the pool, and then I turned around and went home without swimming.
“I didn’t have much time as Ironman Chattanooga was Sept. 30,” Rietz said. “My focus was recovery and to see how my body would respond. I was told by a few doctors I should plan on not racing. But I was determined to give it my best shot.”
Returning to action less than a month after the crash, though still in pain and suffering from post-traumatic stress, frequent headaches and difficulty sleeping, Rietz managed to survive the day at Chattanooga.
Actually, Rietz not only completed Chattanooga, she placed second in her division, about a minute off the lead, securing a spot in Kona 2019.
What’s more, Rietz loved every swim stroke, every pedal, every step along the way.
“After getting hit on my bike, my expectations for Chattanooga and trying to qualify changed big time,” Rietz said. “I was happy to be at the starting line, and so very grateful to finish. Pure joy.
“I didn’t know what would transpire that day,” Rietz said. “I not only made it to the start, I finished with a Kona slot.”
But as much as Rietz went back to Kona about 12 months later insistent on enjoying her time there, total exhaustion threatened to ruin the experience before she was done.
After about 11 hours, Rietz had long since completed the 2.4-mile swim and the 112-mile cycling trek, and she was now down to the final fifth of the 26.2-mile run.
But “only” about five miles from the finish line, barely a year after the crash in Walla Walla, her body seemed to have had enough.
“By mile 21, I was suffering,” Rietz said. “My stomach was in knots.”
After about 135.4 of the 140.6 miles, her body more than ready to throw in the towel, Rietz remembered her close friend, Megan Paul, fighting for her life the last three months in Portland at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU).
Paul had trained more than a year for her first Ironman triathlon in July north of Vancouver, British Columbia, alongside Rietz and several other Walla Wallas, but had to be rescued from Alta Lake when she struggled to breathe.
After three immediate blood transfusions, several blood tests and biopsies, OHSU diagnosed Paul with severe aplastic anemia.
Supporting her friend, Marcella spent so much of those three months at OHSU that Megan dubbed them Team M&M — and Rietz ordered special custom T-shirts.
Rietz dedicated her performance at Kona to Paul.
The last five miles seemingly infinite by this point, her body done, Rietz realized new strength.
“I thought of Megan Paul and her bone marrow biopsy, and how she endured the biopsy without sedation,” Rietz said. “I could see her and the pain she was suffering as she squeezed my hand, yet she didn’t shed a tear.
“I tried my best to emulate her strength, grit, and determination,” Rietz said. “I get to do this, I told myself. I surrendered to the pain and forged on.”
Upon crossing the finish line, two hours ahead of her 2017 time, cameras captured Rietz smiling as she gestures a heart for Paul.
Though the race was finally over for Rietz after more than 11 hours of relentless punishment, she would spend the next three recovering in a medical tent under staff supervision before walking away on her own power.
But once she had recuperated, Rietz had no regrets.
Recounting the experience was a pleasure.
“I have so much for which to be grateful,” Rietz said. “I am thankful for my health. I am thankful for Megan’s improving health.
“I have learned to look for the beauty that’s in my life, each and every day,” Rietz said. “All you have to do is open your eyes and start truly seeing what’s right in front of you. When you stop taking the blessings in your life for granted and really start appreciating what you have, it’s amazing how much joy you’ll start to feel.
“Slow down when you move through your day,” Rietz said. “Take the time to chat with the kind cashier, taste the produce of the season and watch the beautiful Walla Walla sunset. There’s beauty everywhere, you just have to be willing to look for it.
“It’s taking the time each day to find and appreciate the beauty in ‘normal, everyday life’ that’s the key to happiness,” Rietz said. “That’s the smile I saw in Megan as she rode that bike on that cancer floor. She was making time for the things that make her feel happy to be alive.
“I am thankful for you, Megan.”
