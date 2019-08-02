LONDON — Police arrested Ryder Cup player Thorbjorn Olesen on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger while she was asleep on a flight to London, intoxication and failing to comply with the orders from the airline crew, British newspapers reported Thursday.

The Sun and The Independent cited Metropolitan Police as saying a 29-year-old was arrested when the British Airways flight landed Monday at Heathrow.

Olesen played in the World Golf Championships event in Memphis, Tennessee, where he tied for 27th. The 29-year-old Dane has five European Tour victories and made his Ryder Cup debut last year by going 1-1, beating Jordan Spieth in singles as Europe won.

The PGA Tour said in a statement it was aware of the arrest, calling the allegations “deeply troubling.”