MILTON-FREEWATER — Bill Riley recorded his seventh hole-in-one in 22 years of playing golf on Friday morning, Feb. 11, at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course.
Riley used a 5-wood to ace the 168-yard, par-3 first hole.
It was witnessed by TJ Elsey.
