MISSION, Ore. — Veterans Memorial Golf Course pro Chris Repass carded an even-par 72 to sit in a tie for eighth in the Professional flight in the second round of the Senior Oregon Open Invitational at Wildhorse Resort and Casino on Wednesday.

Repass followed Tuesday’s 3-under 69 with Wednesday’s 72. His 141 total left him third in the Super Senior Professional standings.

Walla Walla Country Club amateur Jeff Wright was tied for 12th at 70-76—146 in the Amateur Gross flight headed into today’s final round of play. He was tied for 34th in Amateur Net play.

Fellow country club amateur Eric Kimball was tied for 26th in the Amateur Gross flight at 75-74—149 (and tied for seventh in Amateur Net), and John Lefriec, also a country club amateur, was tied for 63rd at 79-76—155 in Amateur Gross and tied for 111th in Amateur Net.

Vets Memorial amateur Onie Bloomberg was in 164th at 92-111—203 in both amateur flights.

The team of Repass, Dean Bensen (from Peninsula Golf Club), Kimball and Bloomberg was tied for 15th at 261.