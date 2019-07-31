MISSION, Ore. — Veterans Memorial Golf Course professional Chris Repass sits in a tie for sixth place overall after carding a 3-under par 69 in first-round play of the Senior Oregon Open Invitational at Wildhorse Resort and Casino on Tuesday.

Walla Walla Country Club amateur Jeff Wright turned in a 2-under 70 and is tied for ninth, while fellow country club amateur Eric Kimball was 3-over 75 to tie for 65th.

John Lefriec, an amateur at Walla Walla Country Club, is tied for 118th after carding a 79, and Veterans Memorial Golf Course amateur Onie Bloomberg is tied for 214th with a 92 heading into today’s second round.

PGA pro Mike Kasch out of Pasco Golfland leads the field with a low score of 7-under par 65 on the 6,640-yard, par-72 Wildhorse course.

Repass was tied for fifth in the Professional flight, and is in first in Super Senior Professional play.

Wright is tied for third in the Amateur Gross flight, and tied for ninth in Amateur Net play.

Kimball is tied for 15th in the Amateur Net.

The Senior Oregon Open Invitational is a 54-hole individual competition with a 36-hole team competition, one net and one gross ball at 90 percent of their handicap. Teams are comprised of one pro and three amateurs.

The tournament continues today, with tee times ranging from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.