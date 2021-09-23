Registration for the 2021 All-Comers Track & Field Meet is currently available online at Parks and Recreation's website, www.wwpr.us. This event is brought to you by Walla Walla Parks and Rec and Whitman’s Track and Field Team.
All-Comers Track and Field Meet is open for anyone age 12 and under. The event occurs at Martin Field, next to Borleske Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25th starting at 3 p.m.
Onsite registration begins at 2:45 p.m. There are a total of three field events and six running events at the meet to choose from.
The cost for the event is $3 if you are pre-registered and $5 for onsite registration. To pre-register, visit website www.wwpr.us until noon on event day.
