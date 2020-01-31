Registration for the 2020 season of Blue Mountain Girls Softball is currently available online and in the Parks & Recreation office.
Practice starts March 30 and first games start the week of April 20.
Fee for kindergarten T-ball is $40; Coach-pitch for grades 1-2 is $55; Modified fastpitch for grades 3-4 is $55; and Standard fastpitch for grades 5-6 is $55.
Early registration ends March 2; after that date a $10 late fee will be charged.
All teams will be coached by volunteers. Those interested in volunteering should contact Parks and Recreation at 527-4527 or visit www.wwpr.us to complete a Coaching Interest Form. Training will be provided for all volunteer coaches.
Registration may be completed online at www.wwpr.us or at the Parks and Recreation Office, 55 E. Moore Street.
For more information, visit the Parks & Recreation website at www.wwpr.us or call 527-4527.