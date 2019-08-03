The Ridgefield Raptors came to Borleske Stadium for the opening game of a three-game West Coast League series on Saturday night, and plated the winning run in the top of the ninth inning to take a 9-8 win over the Walla Walla Sweets.

Ridgefield opened up a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the Sweets grabbing their own lead, 4-2, in the third.

The Raptors promptly put six runs on the board in the fourth, but Walla Walla tied it back up with two-run fourth and fifth innings.

There the score stayed until the decisive ninth, when Ridgefield plated the winning run and the Sweets couldn’t answer.

Cesar Lopez and Caleb Farmer each had two hits for the Sweets, who were outhit 11-8 by the Raptors in the game.

Patrick Caulfield had a home run for Walla Walla.

The second game of the series is tonight at 6:05 p.m.

Raptors 9, Sweets 8

Ridgefield200600001—9112

Walla Walla004220000—881

Martin, Harper (3), Telesmanich (4), Minich (8), Repetti (9) and Lovings. Hirai, Kokodynski (4), Mosiello (7), Martinez (9) and Farmer.

HRs — Ridge: Bauer. WW: Caulfield.

Hits — Ridge: Weaver, Bauer 2, Hicks 2, Repetti, Sterling, Yourg, Cano 3. WW: Caulfield, Lopez 2, Ephan, Farmer 2, Dean, Green.