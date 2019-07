RICHLAND — The Walla Walla Valley Little League 12U All-Stars finished their season with a 9-0 loss to Rainier District in a state tournament elimination playoff here at Badger Mountain Community Park on Tuesday.

Rainier handed Valley its second loss in the double-elimination tournament.

Valley started the tournament here on Sunday, slipping to the losers bracket with an 8-0 loss to West Plains.

Back at it here on Monday, the Valley All-Stars rallied for a 3-2 victory over Camas.