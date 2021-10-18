The Walla Walla Pétanque Club held a Six Boule Tournament on Saturday, Oct 16, at the Tertulia Cellars terrains.
Eight teams participated, with players throwing either six boules for one player, three boules each for two players, or two boules each for three players.
First place went to Ryan Raber, and second place went to the team of Van Woolfe and Eric Hamilton.
Third place was a tie between Linc and Laurie Nesheim and the team of Karen Steele, Ted Cox and Philippe Michel.
The club also had a pointing competition — awarding accuracy for throwing boules closest to the cochonnet. Laurie Nesheim took first, Eric Hamilton took second and Jack Jackson took third.
All winners received Walla Walla wines for their prizes.
The Walla Walla Pétanque Club also raised $440 at the tournament, which will be given to Blue Mountain Action Council (BMAC).
The Walla Walla Pétanque Club typically plays on Sundays at 11 a.m. at Tertulia Cellars, 1564 Whiteley Road. Guests are welcome to watch, learn and play.
Pétanque translates to “feet fixed or planted on the ground.” Players stand with both feet in a plastic circle while throwing a hollow metal boule (ball) as close as possible to a small wooden target ball called a cochonnet. The game is similar to Italian bocce in that regard.
