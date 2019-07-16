A quartet of softball players from the Walla Walla Valley are on the Northwest Elite 14U squad headed to Reno, Nev., for the Triple Crown World Series next week.

Wa-Hi freshman-to-be Raquelle Justice, Blue Devil sophomores Alazaeya Salcedo and Tallulah Sickels, and College Place sophomore Gabriella Sanchez helped the Elite win the 2019 Washington State 14B championship July 6-7 in Centralia.

That victory qualified the Elite for a national tournament, coach Frankie Mora said, though they don’t yet know when and where that will be.

The Elite qualified for the World Series earlier in the season.

“This core of girls have been together since playing 12-and-under,” Mora said. “We couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. Traveling is not an issue, and the parents are great.”

The Elite are moving up from 14U to 16U play next season.

The quartet from the Walla Walla area join two players from Pendleton, with the rest of the squad from the Tri-Cities.

The team practices in Kennewick, including winter workouts.

The Elite begins its season after the high school season ends in the spring, allowing the players to easier compete for their schools, Mora said.

Justice has been with the Elite since the 12U stage, while Salcedo and Sickels, who had been playing with another traveling team, as well as Sanchez, joined the squad last fall.

All four make big contributions to the team, Mora said.

“Tallulah is our No. 1 pitcher right now,” he said. “She pitched all five games at state, and she went 5-0. she gave up five runs overe five games at state.”

Sickels also had a home run in the state championship game, he said.

Salcedo plays first base, and is also transitioning into the outfield.

“She’s a valuable player to this team as well,” Mora said. “She’s learning a lot of different spots, and is willing to fill in wherever needed.”

Sanchez is a pitcher and first baseman, who made the transition to first after her family moved from Spokane, Mora said.

“She picked it up pretty much over night,” he said.

And Justice is a catcher and third baseman and a veteran of the Elite.

“They’re all smart kids, and take pride in their grades as well,” Mora said. “The kids are an amazing team. They go above and beyond (in practice), and are willing to learn as a team.

“We’re more than a team, we’re a family. They take pride in that.”