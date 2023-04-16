MILTON-FREEWATER — On Friday April 21, the Mac-Hi Invitational High School Golf Tournament will be played on the Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, and all play will need to be off the course by 11:30 a.m. for the high school shotgun start at noon.
The course may reopen to the public late that day, call the pro shop at 541-938-7284 after 5 p.m. for course availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.