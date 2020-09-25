MISSOULA, Mont. — Corey Prugh won a four-hole playoff with Wine Valley Golf Club's Brady Sharp and Bo Baker to win the PNW PGA Professional Championship on Thursday.
Prugh, from the Community Colleges of Spokane, carded a 64-69-69—202, while Sharp finished 67-66-69—202 and Baker, from The Creek at Qualchan in Spokane, carded 67-67-68—202.
The tournament was at Canyon River Golf Club, a 6,827-yard, par-72 course in Missoula.
The tournament included 99 players.
Prugh previously won this event in 2019 and in 2016.
In addition to Prugh, Sharp and Baker, Tim Feenstra of Broadmoor Golf Course (Seattle), Russell Grove of North Idaho College, Colin Inglis of Shadow Hills Country Club (Junction City, Ore.) and Derek Berg of PNW Golf Academy (Issaquah, Wash.) will be represent the Northwest next in the 2021 PGA Professional Championship presented by Club Car and OMEGA, held at PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker & Ryder Courses) in Port St Lucie on April 25-28, 2021.
Teaser photo by Nick de Paola.