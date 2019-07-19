NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone got fired up at rookie umpire Brennan Miller in a profane second-inning rant, and New York awoke from a sleepy start to rally past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in the opener of a doubleheader sweep.
New York rallied to win the second game 5-1 and reopen an eight-game AL East lead over the second-place Rays. Luke Voit tied the score in the fifth with his first home run since June 14, and catcher Mike Zunino caused Charlie Morton to balk home the tiebreaking run in a four-run sixth that included Didi Gregorius’ two-run single. The Yankees won three straight after wasting a ninth-inning lead in the series opener and improved to 34-11 against the AL East, including 12-5 against Tampa Bay.
After Domingo Germán gave up homers to the first two batters of the doubleheader, Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the second off Yonny Chirinos. And then Boone indelibly imprinted his temper on the Yankees season with his tirade on a pair of called strikes.