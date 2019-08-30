NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have reacquired the YES Network, joining Amazon and the Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy an 80% stake in the channel from The Walt Disney Co.
The deal announced Thursday values YES at $3.47 billion, nearly $500 million less than when 21st Century Fox acquired a majority stake in 2014. Disney was required to sell off Fox’s regional sports networks as part of its $71 billion deal to acquire Fox’s entertainment assets, which triggered Yankee Global Enterprises’ right-of-first-refusal to buy back YES Network shares. That deal closed in March.