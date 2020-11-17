ARLINGTON, Texas — Competing at the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals: Unleash the Beast, here from Thursday through Sunday night, Walla Walla cowboys Derek Kolbaba finished in seventh place.
Kolbaba finished with 150 points, behind Boudreaux Campball’s winning 710 points.
his first-ever PBR World Finals, Campbell (Crockett, Texas) delivered a near perfect 4-for-5 performance inside AT&T Stadium to clinching the 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year honor and propelling him to No. 3 in the world.
Just as the 2020 PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (RIbas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) had loudly announced his arrival at the top of the sport by dominating the World Finals event in 2017, Campbell, winner of the four-day 2020 season-culminating event, also put the bull riding world on notice that a new title-contending cowboy is on the scene.
Kolbaba finished No. 13 in the 2020 PBR World Standings with 516.00 points and earning $164,244.93.