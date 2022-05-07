RICHLAND – Walla Walla High School's first-place varsity softball team secured the 2022 Mid-Columbia Conference regular season title with a doubleheader sweep Friday, May 6, as the Blue Devils knocked off Hanford in 10-2 and 14-4 victories.
The Blue Devils (17-2 overall, 14-2 in the league) went in with a one-game lead over second-place Richland, as well as third-place Kamiakin only two back, but their victories at Hanford clinched things.
Next, the Blue Devils will host their postseason district tournament first-round playoff May 14, taking on the No. 4 seed of the Greater Spokane League.
They go to the playoffs on a five-game winning streak, the latest coming in exciting performances at Hanford.
"This team effort is what we expect from our players every game," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "The unselfish play, the support for one another and the energy is why they are league champs.
"Coach (Jason) Postlewait emphasized the importance of not letting up, playing with intensity and supporting one another as goals for the game. They nailed it. We pounded out 28 hits in two games with contributions from every player on the team.
"It took us a few innings to adjust to the pitching in game one, but then the bats came alive as we took control late in the game. Sara Justice had a big night for us in the field and at the plate. She missed a few games with a sore knee and hasn't missed a beat since she got back.
"Sidney McCauley hit her second grand slam of the season to cap a seven RBI night. Alizaeya Salcedo went 7-for-9 on the night, and hit the ball all over the park.Raquelle Justice had five RBI's and was a wall behind the plate.
"Prior to the game, Talluah Sickels received her Player of the Month award from SWX TV and then went out and proved why she was so deserving of the award.
"Lauryn Bergevin played great defense and had another long ball. Kailine Chapman has been on a tear lately and her timely hits and stellar defense last night was right on for what we expect from her.
"This group of incredibly talented players has hit 27 home runs this season and scored 199 runs. There isn't a player in the lineup you can pitch around. The depth of our lineup was evident when we asked Paige Harvey to pinch-hit in Game 2, and she immediately got a base hit to keep the inning going.
"Our outfielders Sara, Anna Delarosa, Hayleigh Burke and Tea Hamm had numerous great plays which kept Hanford from getting into any kind of rhythm. Anna also came in and pitched the final innings to seal the 14-4 score.
"Kiley Kemp was battling an illness so Logam Hamm stepped right in and did a great job for us at second (base) last night."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.