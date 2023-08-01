Walla Walla bull rider Derek Kolbaba tops Chief Joseph Days rodeo

Professional bull rider Derek Kolbaba, of Walla Walla, bested Chief Joseph Days competition for the second year in a row Saturday, July 29, as he capped four consecutive nights of rodeo action with an 86 on the final go before a packed house at Harley Tucker Memorial Arena.
Kolbaba, a native of the small Northeast Oregon town who then moved to Walla Walla when he was in the third grade, treated the crowd to eight thrilling seconds aboard a bull named Lap Dance.
Though stock had permitted barely a handful of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association riders out for Chief Joseph Days to make full goes, skills enabled Kolbaba to not only become the fifth but notch their top score.
Chief Joseph Days had mustered even fewer qualified rides last year — Kolbaba managing the only one, and his 82 was enough for the win.
Kolbaba, who was born in Joseph, enjoyed another triumphant return to his old stomping grounds this year.
"It's always fun to go back home, go where it all started," Kolbaba said.
Chief Joseph Days, held each of the last 67 years in the shadows of the Wallowa Mountains and less than a mile from Wallowa Lake, also gave Kolbaba the chance to compete at the rustic arena named after his great-grandfather.
Legendary stock contractor Harley Tucker, a native of the town, helped launch its first Chief Joseph Days in 1946.
The popularity of Chief Joseph Days now has grown enough to make the tiny outpost, with its residential population around 1,000, swell to almost 10,000 for the week.
"It's always neat riding in an arena named after my great grandad," Kolbaba said. "I remember, when I was a kid, playing rodeo in the arena after school.
"Here we are now, getting to live that dream. It's always fun to go back."
Kolbaba now has his eyes on Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days with three nights of PRCA action, Sept. 1-3.
"That's always a weekend off from the PBR, so I always enjoy getting to go to Walla Walla," Kolbaba said. "The Northwest is loaded with quite a few really good rodeos that time of year. Makes it nice to be able to get away and change it up from the PBR."
