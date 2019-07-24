EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for an additional four games, this time for violation the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.
Hill will be out of action for the first half of the season, having previously received a four-game ban the league handed him in April for violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
The NFL announced this punishment on Tuesday, three days before the full squad takes the field for the first time at training camp.
Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured, started three games in 2018.