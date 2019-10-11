PORTLAND — The Trail Blazers kicked off their 50th anniversary season with a preseason game where it all started, Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
The Blazers played at the Memorial Coliseum for 25 seasons from 1970-95 before moving to the Rose Garden, now the Moda Center. On Tuesday night the Blazers opened the preseason against the Denver Nuggets, the first of several special events to be held surrounding the anniversary.
Blazers coach Terry Stotts wore a burnt-orange leisure suit for the occasion, and fans were entertained by organ music.
But the Nuggets spoiled the party with a 105-94 victory, led by Paul Millsap’s 14 points. Mario Hezonja paced the Blazers with 12 points.