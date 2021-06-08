PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers are compiling a list of possible candidates to replace coach Terry Stotts, and general manager Neil Olshey said Monday, June 7, that he hopes to start conducting a first round of virtual interviews this week.
Rumors swirled this weekend about possible candidates after Stotts was fired Friday, a day after the Blazers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs, but Olshey said the team is still preparing the list to give to team owner Jody Allen.
“We’re running a very expansive, diverse search. We’ll probably have anywhere from 20 to 25 candidates in there with biographical data, background, intel, impact studies, coaching records, playing records, etc., so that we all are speaking the same language as we vet these candidates,” he said. “I have not reached out to any teams or agents to request permission to conduct formal interviews until we’ve had a chance to review all those materials.”
Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd withdrew his name from consideration during an interview with ESPN after it was reported that Damian Lillard had endorsed him for the job.
The names of other possible candidates also were bandied about over the weekend.
“Rumors move fast but process moves slow,” Olshey said.
Stotts coached the Blazers for nine seasons, taking them to the playoffs in the last eight.
But Portland has failed to advance past the first round in four of the last five years.
The 63-year-old Stotts was the NBA’s fourth-longest tenured coach in his current job behind only San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Dallas’ Rick Carlisle.
He went 402-318 in his nine regular seasons in Portland, with the eight playoff berths, and led the team to the Western Conference finals in 2019 — where the Blazers were swept by Golden State.