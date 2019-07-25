NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have made Kevin Byard the NFL’s highest-paid safety with a contract extension hours before they report for training camp.
The Titans announced the multi-year deal Wednesday night.
Multiple reports said the five-year deal is worth $70.5 million with $31 million guaranteed. Byard’s agent David Mulugheta also represents Landon Collins, who agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal in March with Washington. Byard was an All-Pro in 2017 when he had eight interceptions.
The third-round pick in 2016 out of Middle Tennessee has not missed a game since becoming a starter and has 12 interceptions over the past two seasons. He has 246 tackles and 10 quarterback pressures through three seasons.