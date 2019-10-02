WASHINGTON — Former NBA GM and league executive Rod Thorn has been hired by the Washington Wizards as a senior adviser to general manager Tommy Sheppard.
Thorn will help Sheppard in free agency, the draft and other basketball operations matters.
Thorn was a general manager for the Chicago Bulls — including when they drafted Michael Jordan — the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
He was executive vice president of basketball operations for the NBA from 1986-2000.
Thorn was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in 1963 and played nine years in the league and later worked as a coach.